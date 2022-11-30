Last updated on .From the section England

England boss Gareth Southgate has a nice problem to solve before the World Cup last-16 tie with Senegal on Sunday.

Having made changes to his side for the final group game with Wales, he was rewarded with some fine individual displays, most notably from forwards Marcus Rashford and Phil Foden, who both scored in the 3-0 win.

To give the England boss a helping hand, we want you to pick the XI you would send out from the start to face Senegal.

Do Raheem Sterling and Bukayo Saka come back in? Is Foden an option in midfield? And has Kyle Walker done enough to justify your faith in defence?

One man you won't be able to call on is Arsenal defender Ben White, who has travelled home for personal reasons and is not expected to take any further part in the tournament.

Choose your England XI below and share with your friends on #bbcfootball. We will reveal your final XI on Sunday morning.