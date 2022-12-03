Last updated on .From the section World Cup

When England meet Senegal in the last 16 of the World Cup in Qatar on Sunday there will be no shortage of Premier League stars lining up for both nations.

Aliou Cisse's side reached the knockout stage for only the second time in their history - and the first since 2002 - by beating Ecuador 2-1 in their final Group A match on Tuesday.

But how well do you know the Lions of Teranga - past and present?

We're giving you three minutes to name Senegal's top 20 all-time Premier League appearance makers. Good luck!

