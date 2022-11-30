Last updated on .From the section Walsall

Walsall striker Andy Williams says he has "no doubts" more goals will follow after notching just his second of the season in the FA Cup win over Carlisle.

The 34-year-old's first goal since October helped the Saddlers come from behind late on to win 2-1 in Saturday's second-round tie.

Wallsall will travel to either Charlton or Stockport in the third round.

"It's been a while but I chased down a lost cause and got my reward," Williams told BBC Radio WM.

"Thankfully the goalie made a bit of an error and I kept everyone in the crowd on their toes by taking an eternity to put the ball in."

Williams' goal ended a 10-game wait to get back on the scoresheet, with his last strike coming in the 1-1 draw at Stockport in League Two on 1 October.

That too was a late effort coming in the 88th minute, with his equaliser against Carlisle arriving with 10 minutes of the cup tie remaining.

Now the wait is over, Williams is confident more goals will come.

"I've not doubt more goals will follow with my hard work that I put in and the quality I feel I have in front of goal," he said.

"I've always been taught to work hard. Even from my days in the youth team, the manager told me from day one - the harder you work the luckier you get.

"Even on days off I took myself off for extra shooting every day after training, and I'll never change that."

The Saddlers' passage into the third round extended their excellent run of form at home, with six wins coming in the last seven games at the Poundland Bescot Stadium in all competitions.

And Williams says the team is feeling very good on their own patch.

"Definitely we have that never-say-die attitude," he said.

"Against, Carlisle the quality may not have been there but we dug in and ground out the win - that's the magic of the FA Cup, you just grind your way through to the next round."