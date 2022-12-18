Ben Doak produced a stunning winner as 10-man Liverpool overcame Rangers 4-3 at Firhill in the Uefa Yough League

Pinned to the touchline, with his back to goal and a defender breathing down his neck, Ben Doak seemed bereft of options. Ten seconds later he had the ball in the net.

It was a jaw-dropping solo goal conjured out of nothing. A drop of the shoulder, then another. A dart into the box and a glide past three blue shirts. Then a sublime, curling finish into the far corner with the outside of the boot.

The exquisite strike settled a seven-goal Uefa Youth League thriller in 10-man Liverpool's favour against Rangers. It also neatly encapsulated why Doak is the most exciting Scottish attacking talent to emerge in years.

It may only have been Under-19 level, but speak to anyone who has seen the dynamic 17-year-old winger in action, or worked with him, and they will disabuse you of any doubt. This kid is special.

As manager Jurgen Klopp commented after Doak's eye-catching first-team debut for Liverpool last month: "He's a really lively boy, smart player, good dribbler, fast, can use both legs. A lot of things are obviously natural to him, which is really helpful."

BBC Scotland delves into Doak's story so far and discovers comparisons to Wayne Rooney and Raheem Sterling despite just 40 minutes of top-team action.

Doak's Celtic rise brings 'posse' of clubs calling

Celtic's loss is undoubtedly Liverpool's gain, with Doak having swapped the Scottish champions for Anfield in the summer. The compensation fee of around £600,000 already looks a steal.

The winger was Celtic's brightest academy prospect, a wonderkid on another level to his peers. At age 14 he was playing for the Under-18s, and as soon as he hit 16 in November last year he was drafted into the B team.

Before long an invite came to train with the first-team squad. The story goes that the players soon adorned him with a nickname: 'Wazza', a nod to the stocky teenager's similarities in stature, talent and barrelling style to a young Wayne Rooney.

Doak clearly made an impression on manager Ange Postecoglou as his rapid trajectory brought a first-team debut against Dundee United in January, making him the club's second youngest player of all time at 16 years and two months.

Four days later, Doak was thrown on for the final few minutes of the emphatic 3-0 derby win over Rangers that sent Celtic top of the table. Even in those cameo appearances, he stood out - a pocket rocket charging at defenders with gleeful abandon.

An appearance in the derby win over Rangers last season wasn't enough to keep Ben Doak at Celtic

So having had a taste of the big time, how did Doak - a Celtic fan - end up choosing to pursue his career elsewhere? The player's agent, former Celtic and Scotland full-back Jackie McNamara, offers an insight.

"In fairness, I thought the Old Firm game might have swung it," says McNamara. "Because my whole thing was, show the kid that you're going to keep him, show him that he's not behind six or seven other players. He doesn't want to play against Civil Service Strollers in the B team.

"But for the Old Firm game he was getting bombarded for tickets, for this, for that, down where he lived in Ayrshire. He turned his phone off. You forget he was only 16. I asked what he was thinking and he just didn't want to stay.

"When Ben went down to visit Liverpool, Klopp said, 'Ah Ben, I've seen your stuff.' Straight away he was made to feel really welcome."

Tommy McIntyre, the former Celtic B team manager, recalls that a "posse" of interested clubs were swarming after Doak's top-team exposure.

"Celtic did try their very best to keep him," says McIntyre. "They gave him that platform to perform on the big stage, but it was ultimately his decision.

"He was always highly thought of. It was only age that prevented me bringing him in earlier to the B team, as you need to be 16.

"He wasn't with me long before Ange took him up to the first team. He's so exciting because he's a player that gets fans off their seat - when he gets the ball, he's so direct. He's got blistering pace and has a trick as well. He can get past people, he provides crosses into the box, he creates chances, he finishes."

'He's a Scottish Rooney'

Doak's obvious ability is complemented by his work ethic and temperament. McIntyre recalls a grounded, attentive and quiet kid who was transformed into a fearless competitor when he stepped on the pitch.

"For someone so young to have that mental toughness is a great attribute to have," he adds.

"The way he approached things was incredible. He has a real wining mentality and you could see that with the way he played. He was a joy to work with."

That mindset shone through when Doak was unleashed off the bench in the 74th minute of Liverpool's EFL Cup win over Derby County last month.

Klopp's side eventually squeezed through on penalties, but it was Doak's impact on his fleeting debut - including a game-high three dribbles - that was the talk of the fans. John Gibbons of The Anfield Wrap podcast was among those impressed.

"Sometimes when young players come on for a debut, they can be a bit overawed," says Gibbons. "Other times they step up and do well. Then there's the rare occasion when someone goes, 'Look at me. I'm going to make this the Ben Doak show.' That's what he did - he's a special player.

"The last time I can remember someone doing that was Raheem Sterling. There was a substitute performance by Sterling towards the end of a season when he really got people talking."

Within five days of his debut Doak had turned 17, made the bench for the Premier League win over Southampton, and signed his first professional contract, capping a whirlwind year for the teenager.

Having arrived at Liverpool carrying an injury, he was given time to recover then eased into action. Soon there was no holding him back.

He has featured at Under-18, Under-19 and Under-21 level for the Reds, netting eight times and providing six assists across his 16 appearances.

It's on the European stage with the Under-19s where Doak has especially hit his groove. Four goals and four assists in six games as Liverpool topped a group including Napoli, Ajax and Rangers showed his appetite for the big occasion.

At international level too he has been fast-tracked. After missing the Under-17 Euro finals in May through injury, he was elevated to the Under-21s and took all of eight minutes to crown his debut with a goal in victory over Northern Ireland in September.

Ben Doak became Liverpool's sixth youngest player when he made his first-team debut against Derby in November

Doak has cited Liverpool talisman Mohamed Salah as a role model and acknowledged his all-round game, especially in defensive aspects, needs to improve.

Of course, there are no guarantees he will even make the grade at Liverpool, where plenty of prospects before him have fallen by the wayside. But the potential and attitude are there. And he could benefit from a period of transition at Anfield.

"Lads like Harvey Elliott and Carvalho and even Curtis Jones are a good example for him in showing the pathway to the first team is there," says Gibbons.

"You definitely feel there will be opportunities for him, maybe more next season if he gets a strong summer with the squad, because the manger is a big believer giving youth a chance."

So just how good could Doak be if his potential is realised? Do Scotland have a superstar in the making?

"He's a Scottish Rooney," says McNamara. "That's what I said to Ange at Celtic, I told him I've never seen anything like Ben."