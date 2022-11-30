Last updated on .From the section League One

Fleetwood are 17th in League One

Fleetwood and Bolton have been fined £4,000 by the Football Association for failing to ensure their players conducted themselves in an orderly fashion.

The incident occurred in the 47th minute of the meeting between the sides at Highbury Stadium on 19 November.

Bolton won the League One match 2-1.

Wanderers admitted the charge, while Fleetwood denied it but were found to have committed the offence by an independent regulatory commission.