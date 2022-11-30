Last updated on .From the section World Cup

Fifa World Cup Host nation : Qatar Dates : 20 November-18 December Coverage : Live on BBC TV, BBC iPlayer, BBC Radio 5 Live, BBC Radio Wales, BBC Radio Cymru, BBC Sounds and the BBC Sport website and app. Day-by-day TV listings - Full coverage details

England booked a meeting with African champions Senegal in the last 16 of the World Cup with Tuesday's 3-0 win over Wales.

Here is what you need to know about their opponents - and what route Gareth Southgate's side could potentially need to navigate to lift the World Cup for the first time since 1966.

Who do England play next?

England will face Senegal after qualifying for the knockout rounds as Group B winners.

Senegal progressed from the group stage for only the second time after a 2-1 win over Ecuador earlier on Tuesday, to finish second behind Netherlands in Group A.

When do England play next?

That match will take place on Sunday, 4 December at the Al Bayt Stadium in Qatar.

What time do England play on Sunday?

England's last-16 tie kicks off at 19:00 GMT - 22:00 local time in Doha.

How good are the Senegal football team?

Senegal are ranked 18th in the world - the highest of any African nation - and won their first Africa Cup of Nations in 2021 after being beaten finalists in 2019 and 2002.

They reached the quarter-finals of the World Cup in 2002 but did not qualify again until 2018, when they were knocked out in the group stage with one win in three matches.

They will be without several key players against England on Sunday, though, as Everton midfielder Idrissa Gueye serves a one-match suspension and Bayern Munich forward Sadio Mane was ruled out of the tournament because of injury.

Where is Senegal?

Senegal is in West Africa, next to the Atlantic Ocean.

Who will England play if they beat Senegal?

England face a potentially tough route to the final as a quarter-final tie with the winners of Group D - currently France - or the runners-up of Group C - currently Argentina - lies in store.

That match will take place on Saturday, 10 December and a semi-final would be played four days later, on Thursday, 14 December.

Croatia, runners-up in 2018, are among those who England could face, as well as Cristiano Ronaldo's Portugal.

The final will take place at the Lusail Stadium in Qatar on 18 December. Potential opponents could be the Netherlands,Poland,Spain or Brazil, who are all on the opposite side of the draw.

Get the latest results and goal notifications for any team at the Fifa World Cup by downloading the BBC Sport app: Apple external-link - Android external-link - Amazon external-link

Get your daily dose of Fifa World Cup reaction, debate & analysis with World Cup Daily on BBC Sounds