Close menu

Cristiano Ronaldo joins Saudi Arabian side Al Nassr until 2025

Last updated on .From the section Footballcomments109

Breaking news

Cristiano Ronaldo has joined Saudi Arabian side Al Nassr on a deal that runs until 2025.

The Portugal captain, 37, is a free agent after leaving Manchester United following a controversial interview in which he criticised the club.

Al Nassr - nine-time Saudi Pro League champions - described the signing as "history in the making".

The club said it would "inspire our league, nation and future generations to be the best version of themselves".

In the summer, Ronaldo turned down a £305m deal to join another Saudi team - Al Hilal - because he was happy at United.

Earlier in November, Ronaldo spoke out in an interview with Piers Morgan for TalkTV in which he said he felt "betrayed" by United, did not respect manager Erik ten Hag and was being forced out of the club.

Ronaldo, who scored 145 goals in 346 appearances for United, left Juventus to rejoin the Old Trafford club in August 2021 - 11 years after he departed to join Real Madrid.

He had just over seven months remaining on his £500,000-a-week contract with United but his immediate exit was "mutually agreed".

More to follow.

Everything you need to know about your Premier League team bannerBBC Sport banner footer

Comments

Join the conversation

108 comments

  • Comment posted by Forres Grump, today at 21:26

    Great news. That should be the last we ever see or hear from this self-obsessed moron.

    • Reply posted by ubercurmudgeon, today at 21:30

      ubercurmudgeon replied:
      Expect match reports from BBC behind women's football but above Championship

  • Comment posted by elliot rapson, today at 21:24

    Don’t forget BBC, it’s Ronaldo’s Al Nassr now then.

    • Reply posted by Dr Emil Shaffhausen, today at 21:28

      Dr Emil Shaffhausen replied:
      Imagine my surprise 😮

  • Comment posted by Bellerophon, today at 21:23

    Who cares - no one

  • Comment posted by Gate49, today at 21:24

    Gosh, must be for footballing reasons. Nothing to do with the squillions he'll earn.

  • Comment posted by Gareth, today at 21:26

    As the song goes
    It’s all about the money, money, money…
    Once respected as a great player exits stage right whilst the Maestro Messi gets the standing ovation he deserves 👏

  • Comment posted by Swalley , today at 21:25

    Think it's fair to say this officially marks the end of the Ronaldo era

  • Comment posted by SC632, today at 21:24

    Knew he was finished so he's off for one last big payday

  • Comment posted by Funk, today at 21:26

    Money grabbing, pointless move. Let’s not tell about him again, tarnished boy.

  • Comment posted by CurtisC, today at 21:26

    A move that Solidifies Messi as the greatest of the 2.

  • Comment posted by neilscomments, today at 21:23

    Money money money. End of Ronaldo.

  • Comment posted by bigfootballfan, today at 21:27

    It’s brilliant. He’s joined a great team in a nation with an extensive footballing heritage. This move is clearly for footballing reasons only, and not for money. Well done, Cristiano.

  • Comment posted by CurvaNord88, today at 21:26

    How many more millions does he need? As a man who seems obsessed with gaining respect, surely he’d have earned more by going back to play for Sporting for nothing?

  • Comment posted by Runnerboy27, today at 21:24

    So glad he got his wish to finish his career at a top club rather than follow the money in the US or Qatar … hopefully Xavi is taking notes

  • Comment posted by mightonedayhappen, today at 21:26

    Hilarious. He forces his way out of a team in a top European league to go play nowhere. For what? Money? When you're already rich beyond imagination.

  • Comment posted by Ferruccio, today at 21:25

    Football stuffed by money…………

  • Comment posted by Adam_Gr, today at 21:25

    Greediness no greatness

  • Comment posted by PJM, today at 21:24

    Money talks.....CR7 walks... as no one in Europe wants him!
    Wishing him all the success in the middle east!

  • Comment posted by Barley, today at 21:24

    zzzzzzzzzzzzzzzz

  • Comment posted by Thinkfreely, today at 21:27

    Goats don't do well in a desert

  • Comment posted by DM8192, today at 21:26

    Cos no-one in Europe wants him and the hassles he brings.

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport