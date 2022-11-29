Last updated on .From the section World Cup

Frappart became the first female official at a men's World Cup earlier in the tournament

Fifa World Cup Host nation: Qatar Dates: 20 November-18 December Coverage: Live on BBC TV, BBC iPlayer, BBC Radio 5 Live, BBC Radio Wales, BBC Radio Cymru, BBC Sounds and the BBC Sport website and app. Day-by-day TV listings - Full coverage details

An all-female refereeing team will take charge of a men's World Cup game for the first time in Thursday's group-stage game between Costa Rica and Germany.

Stephanie Frappart will be the first woman to referee at a men's World Cup.

The Frenchwoman became the first female official at the tournament when she was named as the fourth official for Mexico and Poland's game last Tuesday.

She will be joined by Brazil's Neuza Back and Mexican Karen Diaz Medina.

Frappart became the first woman to referee a men's Champions League game in 2020.

The 38-year-old was also the first woman to take charge of a match in a major men's Uefa competition when Liverpool and Chelsea met in the 2019 European Super Cup.

Three women - Frappart, Rwanda's Salima Mukansanga and Japan's Yoshimi Yamashita - are among the 36 officials selected to take charge of games in Qatar.

Get the latest results and goal notifications for any team at the Fifa World Cup by downloading the BBC Sport app: Apple external-link - Android external-link - Amazon external-link

Get your daily dose of Fifa World Cup reaction, debate & analysis with World Cup Daily on BBC Sounds