Close menu

World Cup 2022: Gareth Bale vows to continue playing for Wales

Last updated on .From the section Walescomments84

Fifa World Cup
Host nation: Qatar Dates: 20 November-18 December Coverage: Live on BBC TV, BBC iPlayer, BBC Radio 5 Live, BBC Radio Wales, BBC Radio Cymru, BBC Sounds and the BBC Sport website and app. Day-by-day TV listings - Full coverage details

Captain Gareth Bale said he will continue playing for Wales for "as long as I'm wanted" after defeat by England sealed their World Cup elimination.

A 3-0 loss at Doha's Ahmad bin Ali Stadium means Wales end a disappointing World Cup campaign bottom of Group B.

Bale, 33, says he will be back for international duty when Robert Page's side begin Euro 2024 qualifying in March.

"I'll keep going as long as I can and as long as I'm wanted," he said.

"It's a difficult moment now obviously but we go again. We have a qualifying campaign starting in March.

"We have a few months to get away from international football which is disappointing, we would love to have stayed [at the World Cup] longer, but we go again in March."

There had previously been speculation that former Real Madrid and Tottenham forward Bale would retire after this World Cup, Wales' first since 1958.

Page's team leave Qatar having taken only one point from three group games and with a feeling that they have not done themselves justice at the tournament.

Bale, the nation's most-capped male player, is one of a number of senior figures in the Wales squad, but he rejected the suggestion that the end of this World Cup campaign could prompt a period of transition for Page's team.

"Just because we have had a difficult tournament, it doesn't mean it's an end of an era," Bale said.

"We are looking forward to March. We are looking forward to the qualifiers.

"This group is sticking together. We have a great team spirit and we will go again like we always do."

Captain Gareth Bale and the Wales players salute fans after their World Cup exit at the hands of England
Captain Gareth Bale and the Wales players salute fans after their World Cup exit at the hands of England

Bale was substituted for Brennan Johnson at half-time against England. He said afterwards that he had felt tightness in his hamstring before kick-off which worsened during the game and that it would have been "selfish" to stay on because he was unable to sprint.

Having recovered from a poor first-half performance to draw their World Cup opener against the USA - thanks to Bale's late penalty - Wales were deservedly beaten by Iran before England secured what was ultimately a comfortable victory.

"We are bitterly disappointed. We wish we could have played better. We wish we could have done a great tournament," Bale added.

"But football is difficult and I think we also need to realise we have come a long way in qualifying for this World Cup.

"We are all disappointed, but the one thing we can all hold our heads high [about] is that we gave everything on the pitch.

"Even though maybe the performances and results weren't there, we all worked our socks off, we all stuck together, our fans were incredible like always and we are all proud of where we have come.

"We have to take these experiences and use them wisely and learn from the mistakes we have made and yeah, hopefully we can start again in March to qualify for the Euros."

Page said Wales should not be disappointed despite failing to reach the knockout stages for the first time in their four major tournament appearances.

"I thought first half we were outstanding - the effort they put in without the ball was exceptional," he said.

"We addressed it half-time that we could have been a little bit better with the ball again, but I won't have a bad word said about that group of players. They have given everything today.

"My message is don't be disappointed. We have got to build for the future again now. Having got to the World Cup is an unbelievable achievement for that group of players."

BBC Sport app banner

Get the latest results and goal notifications for any team at the Fifa World Cup by downloading the BBC Sport app: Appleexternal-link - Androidexternal-link - Amazonexternal-link

BBC Sport bannerBBC Sounds logo

Get your daily dose of Fifa World Cup reaction, debate & analysis with World Cup Daily on BBC Sounds

Around the BBC footer - Sounds

Comments

Join the conversation

84 comments

  • Comment posted by Slip, today at 23:21

    Bale has done exceptional things in a Welsh Shirt but this tournament proved for him and others you can’t turn up for International Football and not be playing club football regularly time for great servants of Welsh Football to retire Hennessey,Gunter,Allen,Bale and Ramsey

  • Comment posted by ye big ham ye, today at 23:21

    Wales showing at this tournament was a disgrace, really was embarrassing for a group of 26 professional footballers to show up to a world cup and play the way they did. Think Wales will go down as one of the worst ever football teams to play at a world Cup, Saudi Arabia would be Wales tomorrow and something needs to change

  • Comment posted by Wynn, today at 23:19

    As a lot of you are English on here.
    Why are there hardly any comments about how good your team was or how you believe you will beat Brazil etc.
    Probably because you know you are not good enough.

  • Comment posted by Deano, today at 23:19

    It's sad we have not given a good enough account of our style of play, and it falls to the big players to produce, so it seems the future is with the likes of Brennan, Neco and Daniel..but we need a spine to do some damage of course but we can build around them..I feel for the ex-players Rush, Hughes and Saunders et-al! They MAY have have had a bigger impact on the world stage. If they were there.

  • Comment posted by bristolmark, today at 23:17

    “I thought first half we were outstanding - the effort they put in without the ball was exceptional," he said.

    Was there a pause before this was said?

  • Comment posted by frankslad, today at 23:16

    The answer is simply - NO - accept your time has gone.
    If you continue to ask for a place in the side because of past performance - you degrade your legacy. Quit now - time waits for no man - ponytail notwithstanding!

  • Comment posted by Buggletum, today at 23:15

    WHY?

  • Comment posted by 2Tone, today at 23:11

    Don't Wales have an alternative free kick / penalty taker?

  • Comment posted by Muzz, today at 23:07

    Best he sticks to golfing!

  • Comment posted by G-MAN, today at 23:06

    If he's performing, fine. If not, he's just putting the manager in a horrible position. Like Ronaldo, he's still undroppable.

  • Comment posted by Fowldbyallofcofipawb, today at 23:05

    Wales were lucky to qualify. Bale and Ramsey have not had regular first team football for years. I predicted pre tournament that England and the U.S. would qualify from this group. Bale was effectively anonymous for the entire first half and the entire ninety minutes of the previous game. Worse team in the world cup IMO. Even worse than Qatar

  • Comment posted by Justfacts, today at 23:03

    The golfer made a double bogey.

  • Comment posted by Gibbo04, today at 23:03

    On this evidence, don't bother...

  • Comment posted by Andy, today at 23:01

    And therein lies the problem Mr Bale

  • Comment posted by Yorkshire Lad, today at 23:01

    Over rated. Only made to look good by superstars around him at Madrid. Don't think he is much better at golf.

    • Reply posted by Steve Lindsey Jones, today at 23:21

      Steve Lindsey Jones replied:
      Not fair. The caliber of goals he has scored including in major finals speak for themselves. His stats are the best at Madrid. He's past it now, but don't disresp3ect his career.

  • Comment posted by BLUENOSE, today at 23:01

    I'm 55 at the moment and a ex semi professional - just been called by the Welsh Management Team to see if I can put my gloves back on because of my Welsh heritage through my lovely nan - Ward and Hennessy 🤣🤣 hence the call up - Big Nev I heard might be called as well

  • Comment posted by Slenderman, today at 23:01

    Scotland would have offered more. Wales are a joke.

  • Comment posted by Kenny, today at 22:59

    The fans let the team down. They should have been singing their hearts out and motivating their team.

  • Comment posted by Stoney, today at 22:59

    Was he playing today?

  • Comment posted by Zestoneman , today at 22:58

    I was very surprised how well Iran played last week. After losing that one facing England in the next game I think deep down we knew our world cup run was over. Well done to the team for getting us there and good luck to those who continue to the knock out stages.

    • Reply posted by spinkbottle, today at 23:18

      spinkbottle replied:
      Lovely comment. Are you sure you're in the right place amongst all the idiots on here?

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Fifa World Cup 2022