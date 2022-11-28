Last updated on .From the section Leyton Orient

Richie Wellens won the League Two title at Swindon in the Covid-hit 2019-20 season, and the EFL Trophy with Salford in March 2021

Head coach Richie Wellens has signed a new contract with League Two leaders Leyton Orient until the end of the 2024-25 campaign.

The 42-year-old former Doncaster boss arrived on a two-and-a-half-year deal when he joined from Salford in March.

Having steered the O's to safety last season, Wellens has guided them to a five-point lead at the top of the table after 19 games this term.

"It feels like we could achieve something special together," he said.

"For me, it was an easy decision, we now need to kick on and achieve what is our ultimate aim."

Wellens was appointed with the club 20th in League Two - only four points above the relegation zone - but after only four defeats in the last 13 games Orient finished 13th, 20 points above the bottom two.

The momentum has continued this season with 14 wins and only two defeats from 19 league matches.

Orient director of football Martin Ling called the club's form under Wellens "unbelievable".

"The way that the football side of the club now functions is second to none and we're very pleased to have him commit to us and buy into our longer-term plan," he said.