New Peterhead boss David Robertson says he returns from five years managing in India "calmer" and "more humble".

The former Aberdeen and Rangers defender managed Real Kashmir, steering them to promotion just a few years after the club was founded.

Robertson says the Kashmir region - which is the subject of a conflict between India and Pakistan - presented unique challenges.

"There's 101 things to deal with before the football park in India," he said.

"That was the easiest part. I had to start a club from scratch, even down to balls, bibs, cones, kit. I was responsible for everything.

"The problems you deal with on a daily basis...going two weeks without internet with no phone or anything, it was very difficult.

"Even travelling for an away game it was two flights and two days because we were so far north."

Robertson's time in India was the subject of two BBC Scotland documentaries, as he had to deal with the consequences of military conflict, as well as the Covid-19 lockdown.

The 54-year-old became famous for his managerial rants, but managed to build a strong team spirit, which helped Kashmir defy expectations.

"I'm probably a more humble person than I was when I left five years ago," Robertson says. "I appreciate things and I know people have hardships. Believe it or not, I'm a more calm person.

"It's a tough area to live in and the players need a lift. They have a really hard life there. "

Robertson replaces Jim McInally, who resigned after 11 years at Balmoor, with Peterhead currently bottom of League 1.

"There's more than half the season to go, 20 games and 60 points up for grabs. It's about instilling a bit of confidence. There's not a big gap between top and bottom."