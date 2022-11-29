Last updated on .From the section Hibernian

Martin Boyle has stayed with the Australia squad at the World Cup despite injury

Hibernian forward Martin Boyle says his knee injury may have gone undetected for seven years before it was finally discovered before the World Cup.

The 29-year-old had to withdraw from the Australia squad just days before the tournament.

After surgery in Qatar last week, it was established that he actually had an anterior cruciate ligament tear and will miss the rest of the season.

Boyle explained why a latent problem with his knee was not discovered.

"Basically what I have is a discoid meniscus, where I've got a larger meniscus than normal," he said.

"So that was keeping everything in place, it was keeping my cruciate stable, and long story short, I could have had this ACL injury for about six, seven years and been playing through it.

"It's a bit of a tricky one, I've been trying to digest it myself - you get put to sleep and you wake up and your whole knee's been reconstructed."

Despite having his World Cup dream dashed, Boyle chose to remain with the Australia squad and offer his support to his international colleagues.

The Hibs player was pictured on crutches on the pitch in the team huddle after the Socceroos' win against Tunisia.

"I've been better, but it is what it is," he said when asked how he is feeling.

"I normally take everything in my stride. It's certainly not ideal to get so close to the major tournament and for this injury to occur, but I can be proud and keep my head held high and say I've done my bit through the qualifying campaign.

"I wanted to stay with the team. As soon as I knew it was possible for me to stay, it was a no-brainer for myself. I got my surgery out here which made it simpler.

"I've got the physios and the doctors out here, which is perfect for my recovery, and I can go to the games and support the lads, which is brilliant.

"My job is keeping the spirits up. To be fair, most of them can be a bit miserable! I think that's why they've kept me around."