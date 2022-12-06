Last updated on .From the section World Cup

Portugal coach Fernando Santos dropped Cristiano Ronaldo to the bench for the last-16 meeting with Switzerland and was rewarded with a hat-trick from replacement Goncalo Ramos and a stunning team display.

Santos expressed his displeasure at gestures made by Ronaldo when he was substituted in the last group game against South Korea and it was the first time in 31 games stretching back to 2008 that he had not started in a major tournament.

Portugal made light of the 37-year-old's absence to put it mildly, as 21-year-old Benfica striker Ramos hit the first treble of this tournament on his first international start, to help set up a quarter-final against surprise package Morocco after their win against Spain on penalties.

Ramos started the rout after 17 minutes when he drilled a finish past Swiss keeper Jan Sommer at the near post before veteran 39-year-old defender Pepe doubled Portugal's lead when he headed home Bruno Fernandes' corner in the 33rd minute.

The dream full debut continued when Ramos effectively ended the contest with a near post swoop on Diogo Dalot's cross six minutes after the break, the striker turning provider to set up Raphael Guerriero to round off a sweeping move with a powerful strike four minutes later.

Manchester City defender Manuel Akanji pulled one back for Switzerland but Ramos swiftly got his third with a clever chip, which was the signal for the crowd at Lusail Stadium to noisily demand Ronaldo's introduction.

Portugal coach Ramos obliged with the game won, Ronaldo entering to rapturous applause, but his team-mates deserve all the acclaim for a high-class performance.

Ronaldo had the ball in the net but was ruled offside so it was another young pretender to his crown, 23-year-old Rafael Leao, who crowned a dazzling display when he curled in the sixth.

Portugal shrug off Ronaldo sub-plot

Cristiano Ronaldo had a goal disallowed for offside after he came on as a substitute in the second half

Cristiano Ronaldo's absence did not remove the spotlight and attention from the fading superstar but actually made it shine even more brightly in his direction at Lusail Stadium.

Ronaldo was swarmed by photographers in the dug-out after the national anthems then received a pop star's welcome when he came on as substitute after 73 minutes following prolonged and noisy demands for his introduction, particularly from the locals who had come to see him in the flesh.

The focus should not be Ronaldo though.

The credit must go to a Portugal team who looked more mobile, fluid and unified without the man who is currently searching for his next club having left Manchester United.

Portugal is a team full of talent even without Ronaldo and Ramos made an instant impact, not just with his goals but also his movement and team play.

And the sweet late strike from Rafael Leao was another demonstration of Portugal's bright future, one that hardly looked in jeopardy without Ronaldo as they swept Switzerland aside.

Portugal coach Santos is a stern-faced individual but a shrewd operator with a Euro 2016 triumph on his CV. He would be fully justified in allowing himself a smile after his brave, but ultimately correct decision, to leave out his team's towering presence.

This was such a complete performance from Portugal that there is surely no starting place for Ronaldo in the upcoming World Cup quarter-final against Morocco.

Switzerland bow out with a whimper

Switzerland made their way into the World Cup last 16 with a reputation as a stubborn, well-organised and hard to beat team under the direction of experienced coach Murat Yakin.

If so, this was a pale imitation of their true quality as they were picked apart by Portugal and barely threatened goalkeeper Diogo Costa, with Xherdan Shaqiri - their main hope of inspiration - rendered anonymous throughout.

Switzerland may regard reaching the knockout phase as par for the course at this tournament but there must still be huge disappointment at the meek and mediocre manner in which they have left Qatar, because previous evidence suggests they are a much better side than the one thrashed here.

help How to play Rate players out of 10 throughout or after the game. The rater will close 30 minutes after the final whistle. Rating range key 1 = Give it up 10 = Pure perfection Portugal Portugal Portugal

Switzerland Switzerland Switzerland Portugal Starting XI Avg Squad number 22 Player name Diogo Costa Average rating 6.69 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 2 Player name Diogo Dalot Average rating 7.35 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 3 Player name Pepe Average rating 7.57 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 4 Player name Rúben Dias Average rating 7.23 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 5 Player name Raphaël Guerreiro Average rating 7.48 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 25 Player name Otávio Average rating 7.00 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 14 Player name William Carvalho Average rating 7.26 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 10 Player name Bernardo Silva Average rating 7.52 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 8 Player name Bruno Fernandes Average rating 7.57 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 26 Player name Gonçalo Ramos Average rating 8.87 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 11 Player name João Félix Average rating 7.76 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Substitutes Avg Squad number 7 Player name Cristiano Ronaldo Average rating 4.02 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 15 Player name Rafael Leão Average rating 7.46 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 16 Player name Vitinha Average rating 6.52 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 18 Player name Rúben Neves Average rating 6.82 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 21 Player name Ricardo Horta Average rating 6.62 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Switzerland Starting XI Avg Squad number 1 Player name Sommer Average rating 4.93 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 5 Player name Akanji Average rating 5.44 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 22 Player name Schär Average rating 5.37 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 13 Player name Rodríguez Average rating 5.27 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 10 Player name Xhaka Average rating 6.29 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 2 Player name Fernandes Average rating 5.26 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 15 Player name Sow Average rating 4.66 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 8 Player name Freuler Average rating 5.38 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 17 Player name Vargas Average rating 5.31 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 7 Player name Embolo Average rating 6.34 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 23 Player name Shaqiri Average rating 5.65 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Substitutes Avg Squad number 6 Player name Zakaria Average rating 5.30 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 9 Player name Seferovic Average rating 4.90 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 18 Player name Cömert Average rating 5.08 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 19 Player name Okafor Average rating 5.25 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 26 Player name Jashari Average rating 5.16 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10

Line-ups

Match Stats

Live Text Line-ups Portugal Formation 4-3-3 22 Diogo Costa 2 Dalot 3 Pepe 4 Rúben Dias 5 Guerreiro 25 Otávio 14 William Carvalho 10 Bernardo Silva 8 Bruno Fernandes 26 Gonçalo Ramos 11 João Félix 22 Diogo Costa

2 Dalot

3 Pepe

4 Rúben Dias

5 Guerreiro

25 Otávio Substituted for Vitinha at 74' minutes

14 William Carvalho

10 Bernardo Silva Substituted for Neves at 81' minutes

8 Bruno Fernandes Substituted for Rafael Leão at 87' minutes

26 Gonçalo Ramos Substituted for Ricardo Horta at 74' minutes

11 João Félix Substituted for Cristiano Ronaldo at 73' minutes Substitutes 1 Rui Patrício

6 João Palhinha

7 Cristiano Ronaldo

9 André Silva

12 Sá

15 Rafael Leão

16 Vitinha

17 João Mário

18 Neves

20 Cancelo

21 Ricardo Horta

23 Nunes

24 António Silva Switzerland Formation 3-1-4-2 1 Sommer 5 Akanji 22 Schär 13 Rodríguez 10 Xhaka 2 Fernandes 15 Sow 8 Freuler 17 Vargas 7 Embolo 23 Shaqiri 1 Sommer

5 Akanji

22 Schär Booked at 43mins Substituted for Cömert at 45' minutes Booked at 59mins

13 Rodríguez

10 Xhaka

2 Fernandes

15 Sow Substituted for Seferovic at 54' minutes

8 Freuler Substituted for Zakaria at 54' minutes

17 Vargas Substituted for Okafor at 66' minutes

7 Embolo Substituted for Jashari at 89' minutes

23 Shaqiri Substitutes 4 Elvedi

6 Zakaria

9 Seferovic

11 Steffen

12 Omlin

14 Aebischer

16 Fassnacht

18 Cömert

19 Okafor

20 Frei

21 Kobel

24 Köhn

25 Rieder

26 Jashari Referee: César Arturo Ramos Palazuelos Attendance: 83,720 Match Stats Live Text Post update Match ends, Portugal 6, Switzerland 1. Full Time Second Half ends, Portugal 6, Switzerland 1. Post update Xherdan Shaqiri (Switzerland) wins a free kick in the defensive half. Post update Foul by Ricardo Horta (Portugal). Post update Attempt blocked. Rúben Dias (Portugal) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Vitinha with a cross. Post update Corner, Portugal. Conceded by Eray Cömert. goal Goal! Goal! Portugal 6, Switzerland 1. Rafael Leão (Portugal) right footed shot from the left side of the box to the top right corner. Assisted by Raphaël Guerreiro. Post update Offside, Switzerland. Haris Seferovic tries a through ball, but Noah Okafor is caught offside. Substitution Substitution, Switzerland. Ardon Jashari replaces Breel Embolo. Substitution Substitution, Portugal. Rafael Leão replaces Bruno Fernandes. Post update Foul by Noah Okafor (Switzerland). Post update Bruno Fernandes (Portugal) wins a free kick in the defensive half. Post update Attempt blocked. Noah Okafor (Switzerland) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Haris Seferovic. Post update Offside, Portugal. William Carvalho tries a through ball, but Cristiano Ronaldo is caught offside. Post update Xherdan Shaqiri (Switzerland) wins a free kick in the defensive half. Post update Foul by Raphaël Guerreiro (Portugal). Substitution Substitution, Portugal. Rúben Neves replaces Bernardo Silva. Post update Attempt missed. Granit Xhaka (Switzerland) header from the centre of the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Xherdan Shaqiri with a cross following a corner. Post update Corner, Switzerland. Conceded by Diogo Dalot. Post update Attempt blocked. Breel Embolo (Switzerland) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Xherdan Shaqiri. Page 1 of 6 rewind previous Navigate to the next page next Navigate to the last page forward

Get the latest results and goal notifications for any team at the Fifa World Cup by downloading the BBC Sport app: Apple external-link - Android external-link - Amazon external-link

Get your daily dose of Fifa World Cup reaction, debate & analysis with World Cup Daily on BBC Sounds