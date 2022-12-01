Close menu

World Cup 2022: Germany in danger of second successive World Cup group-stage exit

By Andy CryerBBC Sport in Doha

The unthinkable could happen again.

Germany remain in real danger of being dumped out of successive World Cups at the group stage, after failing to win either of their first two games for the first time since 1938.

Japan's failure to beat Costa Rica on Sunday combined with a late equaliser for Hansi Flick's men against Spain spared Germany their earliest exit from the tournament.

But the four-time champions now know they need to beat Costa Rican on Thursday, and hope Japan don't beat Spain.

Germany are bottom of Group E with one point with Spain top on four and Costa Rica and Japan sandwiched between them on three.

A potential exit has been branded "a disaster times 10", and would leave the future of boss Flick, and the direction of the nation's game, shrouded in uncertainty.

'Two times in a row would be really, really bad'

Germany fans were probably thinking they had already hit rock bottom when they were knocked out of Russia 2018 at the first hurdle, finishing bottom of their group behind South Korea, Mexico and Sweden.

They reached the last 16 at Euro 2020 but were beaten 2-0 by England, ending the 15-year reign of Joachim Low as manager.

A shock defeat by Japan in their opening game of this tournament, followed by a battling draw with Spain, have left Flick's rebuild on shaky ground.

Former Germany striker and manager Jurgen Klinsmann told the World Football in Qatar podcast: "We made a huge, huge mistake in the first game. No-one expected us to lose to a very strong Japan team.

"We allowed ourselves to come home from Russia with a catastrophic performance, so the expectations were clear for the German fans, they would at least go through.

"We always would say we want to win the World Cup, but this time semi-finals would be a tremendous achievement.

"We are talking about maybe exiting after the group stage, so you can call it a disaster times 10 instead of a simple disaster."

Before Russia 2018, the last time Germany failed to qualify for the second round was the 1938 World Cup in France, when there were only 16 teams in the tournament.

They have been finalists eight times, but have won just one World Cup match since they lifted the trophy in 2014.

"Part of our culture was always to be able to focus when it really matters," Klinsmann added.

"Qualifying was never an issue for us, and at the tournament we always found a way to go through and at least shoot for the semi-finals.

"People forgive you for a bad result - but two times in a row, that would be really, really bad."

What now for Flick's rebuild?

When former Bayern Munich boss Flick was appointed national team coach in August 2021, Germany had just been knocked out of the Euros by England.

Predecessor Low stepped down as planned after 15 years and Flick was given the task of rebuilding the national sport, declaring at the time "our aim is to return to the pinnacle of the game".

It all started pretty well, with seven wins from seven bringing simple qualification and, despite mixed Nations League results, the mood of the nation was fairly optimistic heading into the tournament.

But that mood has quickly soured, with a slow start to this tournament meaning they have just two wins from their past 10 matches.

BBC Sport spoke to Germany and Wolfsburg fan Walter, who was at Al Bayt Stadium on Sunday to see his country's 1-1 draw with Spain.

"If we get knocked out again in the group stage, I don't think Flick can continue as manager," he said. "It would be a disaster.

"It feels we are nowhere near teams like Brazil and France and that is very sad for us as Germany fans.

"The noise if we are knocked out will be huge, it will be very uncomfortable for a lot of our players.

"A defeat to Costa Rica would be a new low. It would be too much."

Can Germany be spared another humiliation?

The Group E table after two matches

It was looking a whole lot worse for Germany when Alvaro Morata fired Spain ahead in their group match on Sunday, but salvation came in the shape of substitute striker Niclas Fullkrug.

The journeyman fired in the equaliser to leave Germany knowing victory against Costa Rica will pile huge pressure on Japan, who face Spain.

Any of the four teams in Group E can still progress to the knockout stage.

Klinsmann told BBC Sport: "The goal is huge for Germany. I am very confident that Spain will get the job done against Japan and that Germany will get through to the next round.

"I would be surprised if Germany are challenging for the trophy though. It would be huge if they could get to the semi-finals, but I think challenging for the trophy is reserved for other teams."

Former Manchester United and Denmark goalkeeper Peter Schmeichel added on BBC Sport: "I expect Spain and Germany to go through now and once they get past the group stage we all know that it becomes a different tournament for the teams and they approach it in a different way.

"There's every opportunity to improve."

  • Comment posted by Antony, today at 09:27

    Germany were so lucky that Japan lost to Costa Rica... That is the result that will decide this group.

  • Comment posted by BBCBALLACHE, today at 07:50

    I hope Germany do OK, its not nice watching a once proud nation embarrass themselves on the World stage like Wales did.

  • Comment posted by shadow warrior, today at 09:05

    The article is mostly about Germanys place as a historic team with a world class pedigree

    All of which is good and I agree with most but the real story is about the quality of their squad

    It’s just not good enough anymore

    For some reason Germany have fallen behind

    • Reply posted by JPH 1975, today at 09:42

      JPH 1975 replied:
      Yep, it's a strange one. Their consistency at tournaments was incredible and even if they had a lull (Euro 2000) they still managed to make the final of the next World Cup.

      They look average, very average. In saying that they'll probably win tonight and end up making the semis.

  • Comment posted by Heathy94, today at 09:06

    Germany will beat Costa Rica unfortunately and Japan will most likely lose to Spain, In an ideal world Japan and Cost Rica win and both Germany and Spain go out.

    • Reply posted by cunny, today at 09:29

      cunny replied:
      Behave you want the best teams progressing .

  • Comment posted by Paul, today at 08:25

    We all like to see strong German teams strutting their stuff, but it's nice to see them suffer from time to time.

    • Reply posted by freddbloggs, today at 10:34

      freddbloggs replied:
      I'll be honest I don't really enjoy the Schädenfreude in this situation. To me it's a very painful reminder of the years that their youth production was vastly superior to ours and a timely reminder that things go in cycles. Personally I would like to see a strong and competitive German side so we can meet them in the final with goal line technology 😉😂

  • Comment posted by DR Strangelove, today at 08:40

    Herr Flick might soon be saying 'Allo 'Allo! to the people at the Job Centre...

    • Reply posted by Kedri, today at 11:48

      Kedri replied:
      The sort of people that get multi-million pound exit packages don’t typically frequent the Job Centre...

  • Comment posted by whosdatdandare, today at 08:23

    Germany are bang average. Look beyond the name and history of this great footballing nation and they are not to be feared.
    They went out at the group stage in the last WC, no reason it can’t happen again.

    • Reply posted by as it is, today at 11:49

      as it is replied:
      And England are? El oh el

  • Comment posted by Sir Michael Taker, today at 08:01

    The Costa Rica goal against Japan will prove as big. Japan would only have needed a draw with Spain to go through

  • Comment posted by Specialist_in_tailoring, today at 08:33

    Schadenfreude is a German word, right? Well.....

  • Comment posted by Vernolien, today at 08:20

    Germany are very lucky to have Costa Rica in their group. Only Qatar and Wales are poorer quality teams in this World Cup. They will scrape through in second place and then get hammered in the last 16.

    • Reply posted by Specialist_in_tailoring, today at 08:26

      Specialist_in_tailoring replied:
      Hope so

  • Comment posted by Whale of Iz, today at 08:01

    Players from many teams in the twilight days of their careers.

  • Comment posted by Obilumb, today at 08:30

    No one here, there or anywhere would be surprised if Germany not only qualified but got to the semi final or final. I've seen it happen so many times.

  • Comment posted by SnowDog, today at 08:30

    At least they qualified, which is more than you can say for Italy x 2.

  • Comment posted by HarryJsAllstar, today at 08:07

    Germany’s position looks bad, but in fact if they win by 2 goals they go through unless Japan win, which is unlikely.

    • Reply posted by Lewian, today at 11:04

      Lewian replied:
      If they win by 8 goals they go through regardless of what happens in the other match by the way. Just saying.

  • Comment posted by erics squalor, today at 09:58

    Germany's destiny relies on the route Spain want 'to the final', helped by the other group playing first.

    • Reply posted by NGOK, today at 10:19

      NGOK replied:
      Yep - completely in Spain's hands.

  • Comment posted by cunny, today at 09:33

    Germany perform as they did against Spain ,they'll overcome Costa Rica .

  • Comment posted by Hebburn Lee, today at 09:25

    Two winner-takes-all games in Group E - fantastic!

  • Comment posted by Keiron , today at 09:11

    If FIFA had any amount of integrity the tournament would be about finding the best team. This format has zero to do with sport. It's the most shabby and disgusting example of anti sport ever put on. A penalty is given and five minutes later it's taken. I have gone to make a cup of tea in the time it takes to make a VAR decision and they showed the VAR room with six people in it. The biggest fiasco

    • Reply posted by Bilbo, today at 09:49

      Bilbo replied:
      Too many in the VAR room, must be further delays because they’re arguing the decision, should be 3 maximum and only then so they can quickly look for best camera angles

  • Comment posted by Jonathan, today at 08:55

    This feels like history is repeating itself. If Germany underestimate Costa Rica like they did with South Korea.. well, we know what happened back then

  • Comment posted by Occams Razor, today at 08:06

    I’m sure they will be back

