Last updated on .From the section Irish

The spectator misconduct took place during last month's Big Two encounter, which Glentoran won 3-0

Linfield have been forced to close the Kop stand at Windsor Park for two months after being sanctioned by the Irish FA for spectator misconduct, BBC Sport NI understands.

The punishment, which began last week, was handed out because of fan behaviour during the Blues' 3-0 defeat by Glentoran on 14 October.

Blues fans' behaviour at the game included missiles being thrown and sectarian chanting.

The appeals process is still ongoing.

The Irish Premiership champions issued a statement on 15 November condemning "recent instances of unacceptable supporter behaviour at games" and calling for it to desist immediately.

That followed the club being fined £500 by the IFA for "several different instances" of supporter misconduct during their Premiership game against Larne at Inver Park.

David Healy's side are currently fifth in the Irish Premiership table, having drawn 0-0 at home to Crusaders on Saturday, after which Healy was critical of the condition of the Windsor Park pitch.