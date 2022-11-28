FA Cup third-round draw: Man City host Chelsea, Liverpool v Wolves
Premier League champions Manchester City will host Chelsea in the FA Cup third round.
Elsewhere, FA Cup holders Liverpool will welcome Wolverhampton Wanderers to Anfield, while Manchester United are at home to Everton in another all-Premier League tie.
National League side Dagenham and Redbridge will host Leicester City, who won the competition in 2021.
The third round will be played across the weekend of 7 and 8 January 2023.
More to follow.
