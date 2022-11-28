FA Cup third-round draw: Man City host Chelsea, Liverpool v Wolves
Premier League champions Manchester City will host Chelsea in the FA Cup third round.
Elsewhere, holders Liverpool will welcome Wolverhampton Wanderers to Anfield, while Manchester United are at home to Everton in another all-Premier League tie.
National League Dagenham and Redbridge or League Two Gillingham will host 2021 winners Leicester City.
The third round will be played between 6 and 9 January 2023.
In other all-Premier League ties, Brentford are at home to West Ham, while Crystal Palace will host Southampton.
Premier League leaders Arsenal, who have won the FA Cup a record 14 times, will travel to Oxford United, who are 13th in League One.
Non-league side Boreham Wood, the lowest ranked team in the third-round draw, will take on League One's Accrington Stanley in January.
Winning clubs in the third round will claim £105,000 from the competition prize fund.
Liverpool are the current holders of the trophy after they beat Chelsea 6-5 on penalties to win their first FA Cup since 2006.
Draw in full
Preston v Huddersfield
Middlesbrough v Brighton
Chesterfield v West Brom
Manchester City v Chelsea
Charlton or Stockport County v Walsall
Boreham Wood v Accrington
Tottenham v Portsmouth
Derby v Barnsley
Cardiff v Leeds
Brentford v West Ham
Bournemouth v Burnley
Coventry v Wrexham
Norwich v Blackburn
Aston Villa v Stevenage
Luton v Wigan
Oxford v Arsenal
Fleetwood v QPR
Liverpool v Wolves
Grimsby v Burton
Blackpool v Nottingham Forest
Dagenham & Redbridge or Gillingham v Leicester
Forest Green v Birmingham
Bristol City v Swansea
Hartlepool v Stoke
Hull v Fulham
Crystal Palace v Southampton
Millwall v Sheffield United
Shrewsbury v Sunderland
Sheffield Wednesday v Newcastle
Manchester United v Everton
Reading v Watford
Ipswich v Rotherham
