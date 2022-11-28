Last updated on .From the section FA Cup

Chelsea lost last season's FA Cup final to Liverpool on penalties

Premier League champions Manchester City will host Chelsea in the FA Cup third round.

Elsewhere, holders Liverpool will welcome Wolverhampton Wanderers to Anfield, while Manchester United are at home to Everton in another all-Premier League tie.

National League Dagenham and Redbridge or League Two Gillingham will host 2021 winners Leicester City.

The third round will be played between 6 and 9 January 2023.

In other all-Premier League ties, Brentford are at home to West Ham, while Crystal Palace will host Southampton.

Premier League leaders Arsenal, who have won the FA Cup a record 14 times, will travel to Oxford United, who are 13th in League One.

Non-league side Boreham Wood, the lowest ranked team in the third-round draw, will take on League One's Accrington Stanley in January.

Winning clubs in the third round will claim £105,000 from the competition prize fund.

Liverpool are the current holders of the trophy after they beat Chelsea 6-5 on penalties to win their first FA Cup since 2006.

Draw in full

Preston v Huddersfield

Middlesbrough v Brighton

Chesterfield v West Brom

Manchester City v Chelsea

Charlton or Stockport County v Walsall

Boreham Wood v Accrington

Tottenham v Portsmouth

Derby v Barnsley

Cardiff v Leeds

Brentford v West Ham

Bournemouth v Burnley

Coventry v Wrexham

Norwich v Blackburn

Aston Villa v Stevenage

Luton v Wigan

Oxford v Arsenal

Fleetwood v QPR

Liverpool v Wolves

Grimsby v Burton

Blackpool v Nottingham Forest

Dagenham & Redbridge or Gillingham v Leicester

Forest Green v Birmingham

Bristol City v Swansea

Hartlepool v Stoke

Hull v Fulham

Crystal Palace v Southampton

Millwall v Sheffield United

Shrewsbury v Sunderland

Sheffield Wednesday v Newcastle

Manchester United v Everton

Reading v Watford

Ipswich v Rotherham