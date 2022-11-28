Entire Juventus board announce resignation

Last updated on .From the section European Football

The entire board of Italian club Juventus, including president Andrea Agnelli, have resigned.

The Serie A club finished fourth in the league last season and made a €254.3m (£220m) loss - a record in Italy.

Last November, Juventus said they were co-operating with police after an investigation was launched into the club's transfers.

The investigation concerned "revenues from players'" registration rights between 2019 and 2021.

Agnelli and vice-president Pavel Nedved, who is also stepping down, were among those under investigation.

The board have stepped down en masse "having considered the centrality and relevance of pending legal and accounting issues", said a statement, in reference to the ongoing police investigation.

