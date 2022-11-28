Women's FA Cup: Birmingham host Huddersfield, Newcastle at home to Wolves
Birmingham City, the 2012 Women's FA Cup winners, will host Huddersfield Town in the third round.
Newcastle United, who set a competition attendance record in round two, host Wolves in the draw's northern section.
Hashtag United will host Actonians and Bristol City are at home to Southampton in the southern section of the draw.
There are 20 ties in total - 10 in each section - as Championship clubs join the competition. Ties will take place on Sunday, 11 December.
There was some confusion after Nottingham Forest's name was read out twice, but it was later confirmed that Stoke City were the team drawn away to Leeds United.
Forest will play away at Sheffield United.
Women's FA Cup third-round draw
Northern section
Coventry United v Stockport County
Burnley v Norwich City
Peterborough United v Durham
Leeds United v Stoke City
Birmingham City v Huddersfield Town
Blackburn Rovers v Sunderland
Liverpool Feds v West Brom
Sheffield United v Nottingham Forest
Newcastle United v Wolverhampton Wanderers
Solihull Moors v AFC Fylde
Southern section
Cardiff City v Bournemouth Sports
Bristol City v Southampton
AFC Wimbledon v Gillingham
Hashtag United v Actonians
Crystal Palace v Watford/Crawley Wasps
Lewes FC v Southampton/London Bees
Ipswich Town v Portishead Town
London City Lionesses v Portsmouth
Charlton v MK Dons
Liskeard/Oxford Utd v Plymouth Argyle