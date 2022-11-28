Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Fourth-tier Newcastle will host Wolves after drawing a crowd of 28,565 to their second-round win over Barnsley on Sunday

Birmingham City, the 2012 Women's FA Cup winners, will host Huddersfield Town in the third round.

Newcastle United, who set a competition attendance record in round two, host Wolves in the draw's northern section.

Hashtag United will host Actonians and Bristol City are at home to Southampton in the southern section of the draw.

There are 20 ties in total - 10 in each section - as Championship clubs join the competition. Ties will take place on Sunday, 11 December.

There was some confusion after Nottingham Forest's name was read out twice, but it was later confirmed that Stoke City were the team drawn away to Leeds United.

Forest will play away at Sheffield United.

Women's FA Cup third-round draw

Northern section

Coventry United v Stockport County

Burnley v Norwich City

Peterborough United v Durham

Leeds United v Stoke City

Birmingham City v Huddersfield Town

Blackburn Rovers v Sunderland

Liverpool Feds v West Brom

Sheffield United v Nottingham Forest

Newcastle United v Wolverhampton Wanderers

Solihull Moors v AFC Fylde

Southern section

Cardiff City v Bournemouth Sports

Bristol City v Southampton

AFC Wimbledon v Gillingham

Hashtag United v Actonians

Crystal Palace v Watford/Crawley Wasps

Lewes FC v Southampton/London Bees

Ipswich Town v Portishead Town

London City Lionesses v Portsmouth

Charlton v MK Dons

Liskeard/Oxford Utd v Plymouth Argyle