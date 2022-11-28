Last updated on .From the section Scottish Cup

Rangers beat Hearts after extra time in last season's Scottish Cup final

Scottish Cup holders Rangers have been drawn away to 2021 winners St Johnstone in the fourth round of the competition.

There will be an Edinburgh derby as Hibernian and Hearts meet at Easter Road, while Celtic host Morton.

University of Stirling go to Dundee United and West of Scotland Premier League leaders Darvel welcome Aberdeen to Ayrshire.

Drumchapel United, who stunned League One FC Edinburgh at the weekend, visit Elgin City.

East of Scotland Premier League pace-setters Linlithgow Rose are at home to Raith Rovers.

Ayr United were the last team to make it into the draw after Monday evening's 1-0 victory over Pollok and they were the last name drawn as they face a trip to Championship rivals Cove Rangers.

Hearts have been runners-up in three of the past four seasons, twice beating Hibs in the semi-finals.

The Edinburgh sides have met each other in the tournament in five of the last seven campaigns, with Hibs prevailing on home soil after replays in 2017 and on their way to cup glory the year before.

Ties will take place on the weekend of 21 January.

Scottish Cup fourth round draw:

Hibernian v Hearts

Kilmarnock v Dumbarton

Dundee United v University of Stirling

St Mirren v Dundee

Celtic v Morton

St Johnstone v Rangers

Elgin City v Drumchapel United

Partick Thistle v Dunfermline Athletic

Arbroath v Motherwell

Linlithgow Rose v Raith Rovers

Alloa Athletic v Falkirk

Darvel v Aberdeen

Stenhousemuir v Livingston

Hamilton Academical v Ross County

Inverness CT v Queen's Park

Cove Rangers v Ayr United