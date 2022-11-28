Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Aberdeen sit second bottom of SWPL 1 with two wins from 11 games

Co-managers Emma Hunter and Gavin Beith have resigned from their posts at Aberdeen women's side.

The SWPL 1 team recorded their second win of the season against Dundee United on Sunday.

However, Aberdeen sit second bottom of the top flight of Scottish women's football.

"We're grateful to Emma and Gavin for their selfless commitment to AFC Women during the last few years," said director of football Steven Gunn.

"They delivered AFCW's return to SWPL 1 and oversaw the programme that has provided a platform for the club's first-ever professional players.

"Their legacy will continue with the solid foundations laid in the previous three seasons and they have assembled a group of players which gives the next coaching team a great platform from which to build."

Gunn added Aberdeen are in the the process of reviewing their women's and girls' programme and will look to find new leadership immediately.

Hunter was part of the set up when the Aberdeen launched its women's side in November 2018, and helped the side achieve back-to-back promotions.

Beith joined the team last year as Aberdeen finished fifth in SWPL 1.