Scott Kashket joined from Crewe in the summer

Gillingham striker Scott Kashket says recent criticism of the team by boss Neil Harris was a "wake-up call" the team "deserved" after his late goal kept the League Two side in the FA Cup.

Kashket's injury-time strike clinched a 2-2 draw with National League side Dagenham & Redbridge in Saturday's second-round tie.

"Morale is good and that's the main thing," Kashket told BBC Radio Kent.

"I think it's going to get better - I have trust in the team."

The Gills went into their game 23rd in League Two and with only two wins all season.

After their defeat by Newport County earlier this month, Harris said he was "fed up" with his team's performances and questioned "whether the players are good enough".

Since then, a draw with Crawley and Saturday's dramatic comeback has followed and Kashket thinks the squad can have no complaints over Harris' words.

"The team deserved the criticism, especially how we've performed this season," the 26-year-old said.

"I don't think anyone can feel hard done by. It was a wake-up call.

"Maybe he should've said it earlier to show people they're not safe with the January window round the corner."

'Not thinking about the draw'

Kashket's goal was only his third of the season, and first since October, but the striker says his confidence is "still there" and it only becomes a problem "if you lose that".

As for who Gillingham may get in the third-round draw with Premier League and Championship clubs entering, Kashket is not looking past the replay against the Daggers.

"It's always nice to get a big side away from home but we have to win [the replay] and they're not going to make it easy for us," he said.

"I'm not thinking about the draw because if you get a great day and you lose the replay it's a massive kick in the teeth - so I don't really care about the draw.

"Just say we get a good draw, win the replay and people get excited about the next game.

"It takes one little moment and maybe that moment was scoring that late goal to equalise, who knows?"