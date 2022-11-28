Last updated on .From the section Wales

Robert Page signed a new four-year contract as Wales manager in September 2022

Manager Robert Page says Wales must put their "big boy pants on" to cope with criticism and finally give their fans a World Cup performance to be proud of in their final group game against England.

Wales are bottom of Group B after drawing with the USA and losing to Iran, a game in which Page says his players "crumbled" under pressure.

Wales must beat England on Tuesday to have a chance of reaching the last 16.

"We've worked so hard to get into this position," said Page.

"My frustration and disappointment for the players is that we've shown nowhere near the levels of performance that have got us to this World Cup. That's what really disappoints me.

"We've picked them up, we've addressed it, we've got to draw a line under it, the last performance.

"Irrespective of the other results, whether we go home or whether we go through, we have to give a performance that our supporters can be proud of.

"We want to react in a positive manner and I'll pick a team that'll go out and give everything to the cause."

Having failed to qualify for a World Cup since 1958, Wales' first game of the tournament against the USA was a highly anticipated and emotional occasion in Qatar.

The players seemed overwhelmed in a first half in which they were outplayed and, although Page's side improved in the second half, they never looked like beating Iran on Friday.

"I can put the first 45 minutes against the USA down to that [nerves and sense of occasion]," said Page.

"All the emotions building up to it and talking about it being the first time in 64 years. It does have an impact on the players.

"We didn't turn up and Iran were up for it and ready for it. They rose to the challenge and we didn't - we crumbled under a bit of pressure maybe."

Gareth Bale has more caps (110) and goals (41) than anyone else for Wales in men's football

Captain Gareth Bale and Aaron Ramsey, two of the greatest players in Welsh football history, bore the brunt of much of the criticism following the defeat by Iran and ended the game with the worst ratings of all Wales players by BBC Sport readers.

Both players seemed to struggle with the intensity of the game and, when they did have the ball, they were wasteful.

Those performances, following on from subdued displays against the USA, have raised the once unthinkable prospect of dropping Bale and Ramsey for the match against England.

"It's a big ask for anybody in this environment to go four days later," said Page.

"I'm going to pick a team that I think can go out and compete against England, whether that's with or without them. I'm not going to give that away today.

"If they don't start, can they can make an impact? That's always been my dilemma playing games in quick succession. If they start one game, can they start the next? My thought process won't be any different.

"Whether they come on and have an impact or start and last an hour or 90 minutes, they are talented footballers.

"We're all getting criticism now and rightly so because results aren't going our way and that's the industry we're in. We're big enough to take it - it's not a problem. We put our big boy pants on and get on with it."

