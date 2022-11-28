Last updated on .From the section Republic of Ireland

Watch: Republic of Ireland debut 'meant everything' to Mark Sykes

Bristol City midfielder Mark Sykes says making his Republic of Ireland debut in the recent friendly against Malta on 20 November "meant everything to him".

Sykes became the first Belfast-born player to represent the country in 76 years when he was introduced as an 85th-minute substitute in the 1-0 win.

The 25-year-old played for NI Under-21s before switching allegiance in 2020.

"It was a friendly against Malta, but for me it was one of the biggest games in the world," said Sykes.

Sykes had been named in Republic manager Stephen Kenny's squad for March's World Cup qualifiers but did not play.

The winger was subsequently chosen for the friendly double-header against Norway and Malta, being handed his first cap in the latter game.

"I didn't overthink it," admitted Sykes.

"I was a little bit down not to play in the Norway game, but you always have to believe the next game will provide the opportunity.

"I trained hard and felt my chance was going to come and thankfully it did. It meant everything to finally get on the pitch.

"When Stephen Kenny first gave me the call it was a no-brainer. It was maybe a risk in terms of game time, but not a risk in terms of what I wanted to do.

"When I was growing up there was never anything for me to be part of regarding the Republic of Ireland.

"Our family didn't have a lot of money, they couldn't drive me back and forward to Dublin or wherever a soccer school was set up."

Mark Sykes replaces Callum Robinson to win his first Republic of Ireland cap against Malta

Sykes became the first Belfast-born Republic of Ireland player since Jackie Vernon and Jimmy McAlinden, both dual internationals, in 1946.

After playing for Northern Ireland at underage level and moving to Oxford United from Irish Premiership side Glenavon, he was included in three NI international squads under then manager Michael O'Neill. But he did not play.

"When you're young the nationality side of things doesn't come into it as much, but when you're older you realise 'maybe that is the thing for me'," explained Sykes of his switch in international allegiance.

"I loved my time as part of the Northern Ireland set-up, I'd never say anything bad about it. I didn't play any senior games but in a way that benefitted me as I was able to become a Republic of Ireland player.

"I came off the social media as I don't need the negativity and focused on my football.

"Thankfully I got my move to the Championship in the summer so things have been going well for me.

"To be in the squad for the next camp and play well for Bristol City are my aims but it's down to me. If you do well on the pitch you'll be successful."