Accrington Stanley manager John Coleman says that reaching the FA Cup third round will allow them to bring in a striker in the January transfer window.

Stanley reached the third round for the first time in four years thanks to a 1-0 home win over National League side Barnet.

Victory was worth £67,000 in prize money and will go a long way at the club, who are 19th in League One.

"That win alone should enable me to bring a striker in," said Coleman.

He told BBC Radio Lancashire: "One thing you can say about Andy [chairman Andy Holt] is that he's a realist. He knows what we need.

"We don't want to break our club but we need to strengthen in certain areas.

"He's good with that and I think we will have the opportunity to bring another player in."

Ethan Hamilton's late winner saw off the Bees and Stanley can now look forward to the third round draw.

Accrington have only played one Premier League side in the last 12 years in the competition and Coleman would love for his players to gain a "plum" draw.

"Half of the League One teams will take what they get," he said.

"They won't be like us, being a kid at Christmas, hoping we can get a plum draw.

"The likes of Ipswich, Portsmouth, Sheffield Wednesday - they've played Manchester United and Liverpool on a regular basis.

"They haven't got the thrill we've got and I hope we get that thrill in the draw."