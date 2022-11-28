Close menu

World Cup 2022: Harry Kane says 'hype' around injury similar to Beckham and Rooney

Last updated on .From the section Englandcomments65

Fifa World Cup
Host nation: Qatar Dates: 20 November-18 December Coverage: Live on BBC TV, BBC iPlayer, BBC Radio 5 Live, BBC Radio Wales, BBC Radio Cymru, BBC Sounds and the BBC Sport website and app. Day-by-day TV listings - Full coverage details

England captain Harry Kane says the "hype and noise" around his injury is similar to when David Beckham and Wayne Rooney suffered their issues before and during previous major tournaments.

Kane sustained a heavy blow to the ankle in the opening 6-2 win over Iran and was taken off after 76 minutes.

The Tottenham striker had a precautionary scan, but then played the whole of the laboured 0-0 draw against the United States.

"Whether or not I am fully fit or injured, someone else can come in - in any position," Kane told BBC Sport.

"The team isn't just me. We have 26 players here who are all looking to achieve the same thing: to win a World Cup."

In 2002, England's build-up to the World Cup was overshadowed by news headlines and bulletins about captain Beckham's infamous metatarsal injury.

Just 54 days before the start of the tournament in Japan and South Korea, the midfielder broke a bone in his left foot playing for Manchester United in the Champions League.

But Beckham made a remarkable recovery following treatment in an oxygen tent to lead his side to the quarter-finals, where they were beaten 2-1 by eventual winners Brazil.

Two years later, an 18-year-old Rooney was breaking on to the international stage and was England's star player at Euro 2004, scoring four goals during a run to the last eight.

But, like Beckham, he suffered a broken metatarsal in the quarter-final against Portugal and England eventually lost the match (6-5) on penalties.

"I was an England fan before I was an England player. I know [about] when Rooney got injured, when Beckham had the injury, so I know the hype and noise that can come," Kane added.

"I know and understand why it happens, but from our point of view, we are fully focused on ourselves to go far in the tournament."

England top Group B and will progress to the last 16 in Qatar if they avoid a four-goal defeat by Wales in their final group game on Tuesday (19:00 GMT kick-off).

Kane said: "I feel good. I know there has been a lot of noise. In the Iran game, I could easily have played the full 90 minutes, but the manager changed it for tactical reasons.

"I had a precautionary scan - which is common in our sport - and it came back pretty much all clear. Good to go.

"Physically, I feel good and I will be ready for the game."

'This tournament suits us'

The World Cup in Qatar has been moved to a winter slot for the first time because of the extreme temperatures that can be reached in the country in summer.

It has meant that leagues around the world have been paused midway through the season to accommodate the tournament, with the Premier League stopping just seven days before the opening game.

Just 11 days before the start, Spurs manager Antonio Conte said Kane was "really, really tired" after being replaced in the second half of the Carabao Cup 2-0 loss against Nottingham Forest.

Kane added: "I don't think there will be another major tournament where the players will be at this peak, fitness wise.

"This tournament, the match fitness has been easier than a summer tournament where you have four or five weeks off and have to get back up to match speed.

"This tournament suits a lot of us because we are used to playing every three days at this stage in the season."

BBC Sport app banner

Get the latest results and goal notifications for any team at the Fifa World Cup by downloading the BBC Sport app: Appleexternal-link - Androidexternal-link - Amazonexternal-link

BBC Sport bannerBBC Sounds logo

Get your daily dose of Fifa World Cup reaction, debate & analysis with World Cup Daily on BBC Sounds

Around the BBC footer - Sounds

Comments

Join the conversation

65 comments

  • Comment posted by StandFree03, today at 10:01

    The guy is a total imposter. Always goes missing in big games.

  • Comment posted by keef, today at 10:00

    I’m so bored of press conference after press conference media keep asking the same questions over and over then use half a dozen words for a story.

    I think we’ve got as good a chance as any team of winning this, the short turnaround helps us, good squad, recent tournament form better than anyone what’s not to like, yeah he’s a bit defensive, Germany and Italy have won enough using those methods

  • Comment posted by Anonymous, today at 09:59

    There are far too many players at this World Cup who fall over and writhe around at the slightest provocation. It's about time referees handed out a few yellow cards. They should wear sensible shin pads that protect more of the leg. Also referees should be more alert to the antics of teams like Uruguay, who have several players who just psychopathically attack opposing players for no reason.

  • Comment posted by liesdamnlies, today at 09:59

    He's the only brain and the main leader in the England side

  • Comment posted by JoseBalotelli, today at 09:58

    I can't keep track one minute they are tired as they play every 3 days now it suits the team to play every 3 days!

  • Comment posted by Mick, today at 09:56

    So he’s not injured - that means he’s just not very good.

  • Comment posted by SomeoneSomewhere, today at 09:54

    Injured or not he doesn't deserve a start tonight. He and a lot of others seemed far too complacent against the USA. Need to field players that want to go out and win the game and not just wait for a goal to be gifted to them.

  • Comment posted by andy, today at 09:47

    HK is over rated . he doesn't work hard enough on the pitch.

    • Reply posted by keef, today at 09:51

      keef replied:
      Lol

  • Comment posted by Mullet, today at 09:47

    Harry, the hype isn't around your injury....it's around your lack of goals and all round poor performance.

    • Reply posted by keef, today at 09:52

      keef replied:
      Hahahahahaha

  • Comment posted by HandOfBob, today at 09:47

    "This tournament suits a lot of us because we are used to playing every three days at this stage in the season."

    Must mean the tactics were the issue vs USA then.

  • Comment posted by Dobber, today at 09:46

    Leave Arry out? never, like taking Charlton off in 1970. National treasure. Its only Wales, Henderson on from start? leave out Mount or Bellingham. Try to win, never. Dont lose is the mantra of GS

    • Reply posted by GSzzz, today at 09:51

      GSzzz replied:
      Southgate doesn't use mantra. It's theytra.

  • Comment posted by pm61, today at 09:33

    Have to chuckle, he's going to drop Bellingham and play Henderson, to provide more options? No, to ensure we dont lose 4-0

  • Comment posted by as it is, today at 09:31

    Some managers on here today! Thing is very few can actually think for themselves. All just repeating the same old gibberish that you see the "pundits" and "experts" spout on our screens. Kane needs a rest. blah blah blah.. Foden has to play blah blah blah. No matter the score they'll repeat the gibberish on here later. I await the new "in" quote with bated breath

    • Reply posted by Metroplex, today at 09:40

      Metroplex replied:
      Only one person needs to take a break more than Harry - you.

  • Comment posted by James, today at 09:30

    The media is a childish game

    And it's what we've made it possibly because at heart we'd all love to be children again with our whole lives ahead of us with no thought to our inevitable decline and demise

    Has the world cup changed the world ever - or has it hindered our focus on reality

    If you can really care about a kicked bit of plastic then you can care about your life and where it's going.

    • Reply posted by depotman, today at 09:36

      depotman replied:
      You seem to care enough to have spent some of your life commenting on here!!

  • Comment posted by Bendtner_52, today at 09:29

    Harry Kane has an appalling record when he’s unfit. I should know given he’s my permanent fantasy football captaincy hedge. He may say he’s fit but we know players are rarely the best judge. He should sit this one out and maximise his chances of helping the side later in the tournament.

  • Comment posted by dav3yb0y, today at 09:29

    I would disagree Harry. People were a little bit concerned. With Rooney and Beckham people were being told to put their hands on a newspaper with a picture of their feet on and pray. We weren't at that level last week. Just focus on scoring and getting in the box rather than dropping deep and you'll be ok.

    • Reply posted by airwolf, today at 09:45

      airwolf replied:
      Hahahaha....i feel there could be a sprinkle of messiah complex going on there.

  • Comment posted by Gingerprince, today at 09:28

    Injured or not, it's time to play in form Rashford up the middle and sit Kane down.

  • Comment posted by Chris Cornell, today at 09:24

    It has occurred to me that injuries to certain players may well be the only way that Southgate actually picks the form players.

    Play Foden!

  • Comment posted by IsKiRoJo69, today at 09:21

    I know not everyone likes Harry Kane but does he have to compare himself to those two overhyped selfish greedy empty-heads?

    • Reply posted by Dave, today at 09:30

      Dave replied:
      Overhyped...? Rooney the all-time England top goal scorer, and Beckham, one of the most decorated English players of all time...? Those 'empty-heads'?

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Fifa World Cup 2022