Goztepe and Altay are long-standing rivals from the Turkish city of Izmir

A goalkeeper was attacked by a fan with a corner flag during a derby between Turkish second division sides Goztepe and Altay in Izmir.

The game on Sunday was abandoned midway through the first half, with ambulances needed on pitch after fans threw fireworks and flares.

During the stoppage, a supporter attacked Altay's goalkeeper Ozan Evrim Ozenc from behind using a corner flag.

Turkey's football federation (TFF) said: "We condemn the incidents."

In a statement, the TFF also condemned "the dastardly attack" on Ozenc.

After ambulances arrived on pitch to treat fans injured by fireworks, videos on social media showed a supporter running across the pitch during the stoppage and attacking Ozenc from behind, before being restrained by players and security staff.

"While wishing a speedy recovery to the injured football fans, we also wish a speedy recovery to Altay goalkeeper Ozan Evrim Ozenc, who was subjected to violence by the attacker who entered the pitch," the statement added.