Last updated on .From the section Scottish

Michael Beale is expected to be in Glasgow on Monday to finalise his move to Rangers, with the Queens Park Rangers boss said to be happy with the proposed January transfer budget (Daily Record) external-link .

Rangers expect to appoint Beale in the next 48 hours after QPR granted permission to speak to their manager on Sunday (Scottish Sun) external-link .

No deal has been agreed between Rangers and Beale but both sides expect an agreement to be reached (The Athletic - subscription required) external-link .

Celtic are confident Canada's World Cup star Alistair Johnston will be joining the club after agreeing a deal with Montreal FC worth up to £3m. (Daily Record) external-link .

In-demand Josh Doig has sparked a transfer battle in Italy with Serie A leaders Napoli fighting it out with Lazio and Bologna to sign the Scotland under-21 skipper in January (Daily Record) external-link .

Hearts defender Nathaniel Atkinson missed Australia's World Cup win over Tunisia with an ankle injury, after featuring in the Socceroos defeat by France (Scotsman) external-link .

Hibernian striker Kevin Nisbet is targeting the first game back against Rangers to make his competitive return from long-term injury after appearing in a friendly match with Middlesbrough at the weekend (Edinburgh Evening News). external-link