Last updated on

Scott helped England to win the Euros in August, beating Germany 2-1 in the final at Wembley

Former England midfielder Jill Scott won reality series I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! on Sunday.

Scott helped the Lionesses to win the Euros - their first major trophy - this summer.

"I'm just totally in shock to be honest. I don't know why everybody voted," she said.

The 35-year-old beat Hollyoaks actor Owen Warner and former health secretary Matt Hancock to be crowned queen of the jungle.

"Just a massive thank you. I'm so honoured," she said.

Former rugby union player Mike Tindall, 44, who was in the World Cup-winning England squad in 2003, came fourth in the ITV show.

Scott said on ITV's Good Morning Britain that she has missed being able to watch the World Cup, adding: "Me and Owen [Warner] were begging for the scores every day. The day we won the ice lollies, we also had the scores and it was one of the best days in the jungle.

"I think England are going to be fine against Wales. I have every confidence. I haven't seen the games but I would say that they're probably growing into games.

"I'm a massive fan of Phil Foden so I would have him in my starting XI," she said.

Scott gained immediate popularity with the show's viewers after she showed support and encouragement to camp-mates in an initial trial involving walking along a small platform suspended from the top of a skyscraper.

"Being involved in sport, it's not about being involved at an elite level; it's about learning how to win and how to lose, helping others. I am scared of heights myself but I saw Charlene [White] needed me in that moment," she said.

Scott retired after England's Euros success, having earned 161 England caps while also playing for Manchester City, Aston Villa and Everton as well as representing Great Britain at two Olympic Games (2012 and 2020).

Sunderland-born Scott went viral on social media when a video from the Euros final showed her swearing at German player Sydney Lohmann after a tackle.

Scott, who became a firm favourite for her humour and carefree nature, also competed in several 'bushtucker trials', including one in which she had to lie in a box that gradually filled up with rats and release five stars using only her tongue.

Scott's Lionesses team-mates posted messages of congratulations on Twitter, with Lauren Hemp external-link saying: "Honestly, one of the best people you'd ever get to meet and the world's fallen in love with you too. Always been a queen. So happy for you."

Chloe Kelly external-link , who scored the winning goal for England at the Euros final, wrote "incredible person, what a queen" while forward Ella Toone said external-link "wow Jill, you're the best".

Scott, who also owns a coffee shop in Manchester, received the majority of the 12 million votes cast in the I'm a Celeb final, co-presenter Declan Donnelly revealed after the result was announced.