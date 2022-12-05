Close menu
FIFA World Cup - Round of 16
JapanJapan1CroatiaCroatia1
Croatia win 3-1 on penalties

World Cup 2022: Japan 1-1 Croatia (AET): Dominik Livakovic saves three penalties

By Shamoon HafezBBC Sport at Al Janoub Stadium, Al Wakrah

Last updated on .From the section World Cup

Goalkeeper Dominik Livakovic was the hero, saving three penalties in the shootout, as Croatia edged past Japan with a 3-1 victory to reach the World Cup quarter-finals.

After a 1-1 draw at extra time, Livakovic kept out the first two efforts before stopping Maya Yoshida's kick, then Mario Pasalic tucked his penalty into the corner to take his side through.

Zlatko Dalic's side, beaten in the final by France four years ago, will face tournament favourites Brazil or South Korea in the next round on Friday (15:00 GMT).

Japan were the livelier side and took a deserved lead two minutes before half-time when Celtic forward Daizen Maeda converted from Yoshida's knock down.

Croatia levelled in the second half courtesy of Ivan Perisic's brilliant bullet header from Dejan Lovren's cross, becoming his country's all-time leading scorer at major tournaments with 10 goals.

Neither side could find a breakthrough and the game ticked into the additional 30 minutes, with Brighton midfielder Kaoru Mitoma's spectacular strike pushed over by Livakovic.

At the other end, Marko Livaja's flicked header looked to be looping in, but Shuichi Gonda managed to gather and Lovro Majer dragged a shot in the 120th minute.

The contest went to nerve-shredding penalties, where Livakovic emerged as the man to lead Croatia's celebrations.

Experienced Croatia end Japan's dream

Croatia just know how to get it done.

In 2018, when they almost lifted the trophy, they emerged from extra time with a win in each of their knockout games before losing in the final.

Of their last eight knockout games at the World Cup and Euros, seven have gone to extra time with the exception of their match against France.

They failed to score in two of their three group games but have demonstrated their vast experience to progress to the last eight.

It didn't start well though, as Shogo Taniguchi came close to netting for Japan in only the third minute but flicked his header wide.

Daichi Kamada was looking to finish off a slick team move but ended up skewing his shot out for a throw-in from six yards out. They got the breakthrough courtesy of Maeda's poaching effort from close range.

Croatia, though, hit back through Perisic's header as he moved past Davor Suker's nine goals at major tournaments. Only the legendary striker has scored more international goals for the country, with 45 to Perisic's 33.

The Tottenham player could have netted when Arsenal defender Takehiro Tomiyasu's miscued a backpass, which allowed his north London rival to run in on goal, but a shot from the angle was batted out by Shuichi Gonda.

Chelsea's Mateo Kovacic hooked wide and Luka Modric's dipping effort was pushed over by Gonda at full stretch.

Croatia needed someone to stand up and Livakovic stopped efforts from Takumi Minamino, Kaoru Mitoma and Yoshida to become just the third goalkeeper to save three penalties in a shootout at the World Cup.

For Japan, their dream came to end at the round of 16 once more, failing to progress beyond this stage in all four World Cup appearances.

Player of the match

LivakovicDominik Livakovic

with an average of 7.39

Japan

  1. Squad number25Player nameMaeda
    Average rating

    7.07

  2. Squad number14Player nameIto
    Average rating

    6.75

  3. Squad number16Player nameTomiyasu
    Average rating

    6.56

  4. Squad number6Player nameEndo
    Average rating

    6.53

  5. Squad number8Player nameDoan
    Average rating

    6.51

  6. Squad number9Player nameMitoma
    Average rating

    6.45

  7. Squad number22Player nameYoshida
    Average rating

    6.42

  8. Squad number5Player nameNagatomo
    Average rating

    6.32

  9. Squad number15Player nameKamada
    Average rating

    6.28

  10. Squad number3Player nameTaniguchi
    Average rating

    6.24

  11. Squad number13Player nameMorita
    Average rating

    6.24

  12. Squad number12Player nameGonda
    Average rating

    6.05

  13. Squad number18Player nameAsano
    Average rating

    5.76

  14. Squad number10Player nameMinamino
    Average rating

    5.69

  15. Squad number19Player nameH Sakai
    Average rating

    5.68

  16. Squad number17Player nameTanaka
    Average rating

    5.47

Croatia

  1. Squad number1Player nameLivakovic
    Average rating

    7.39

  2. Squad number4Player namePerisic
    Average rating

    6.55

  3. Squad number3Player nameBarisic
    Average rating

    6.54

  4. Squad number10Player nameModric
    Average rating

    6.53

  5. Squad number20Player nameGvardiol
    Average rating

    6.40

  6. Squad number11Player nameBrozovic
    Average rating

    6.11

  7. Squad number8Player nameKovacic
    Average rating

    6.08

  8. Squad number22Player nameJuranovic
    Average rating

    6.02

  9. Squad number18Player nameOrsic
    Average rating

    5.99

  10. Squad number13Player nameVlasic
    Average rating

    5.96

  11. Squad number7Player nameMajer
    Average rating

    5.94

  12. Squad number6Player nameLovren
    Average rating

    5.92

  13. Squad number15Player namePasalic
    Average rating

    5.76

  14. Squad number9Player nameKramaric
    Average rating

    5.71

  15. Squad number14Player nameLivaja
    Average rating

    5.66

  16. Squad number17Player nameBudimir
    Average rating

    5.55

  17. Squad number16Player namePetkovic
    Average rating

    5.47

Line-ups

Japan

Formation 3-4-3

  • 12Gonda
  • 16Tomiyasu
  • 22Yoshida
  • 3Taniguchi
  • 14Ito
  • 6Endo
  • 13MoritaSubstituted forTanakaat 105'minutes
  • 5NagatomoSubstituted forMitomaat 64'minutes
  • 8DoanSubstituted forMinaminoat 87'minutes
  • 25MaedaSubstituted forAsanoat 64'minutes
  • 15KamadaSubstituted forH Sakaiat 75'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Kawashima
  • 2Yamane
  • 7Shibasaki
  • 9Mitoma
  • 10Minamino
  • 17Tanaka
  • 18Asano
  • 19H Sakai
  • 20Machino
  • 21Ueda
  • 23Schmidt
  • 24Soma
  • 26Ito

Croatia

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1Livakovic
  • 22Juranovic
  • 6Lovren
  • 20Gvardiol
  • 3BarisicBooked at 116mins
  • 10ModricSubstituted forMajerat 99'minutes
  • 11Brozovic
  • 8KovacicBooked at 90minsSubstituted forVlasicat 99'minutes
  • 9KramaricSubstituted forPasalicat 68'minutes
  • 16PetkovicSubstituted forBudimirat 62'minutesSubstituted forLivajaat 105'minutes
  • 4PerisicSubstituted forOrsicat 105'minutes

Substitutes

  • 5Erlic
  • 7Majer
  • 12Grbic
  • 13Vlasic
  • 14Livaja
  • 15Pasalic
  • 17Budimir
  • 18Orsic
  • 21Vida
  • 23Ivusic
  • 24Sutalo
  • 25Sucic
  • 26Jakic
Referee:
Ismail Elfath
Attendance:
42,523

Match Stats

Home TeamJapanAway TeamCroatia
Possession
Home42%
Away58%
Shots
Home13
Away17
Shots on Target
Home4
Away4
Corners
Home8
Away5
Fouls
Home13
Away16

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Japan 1(1), Croatia 1(3).

  2. Penalties over

    Penalty Shootout ends, Japan 1(1), Croatia 1(3).

  3. Post update

    Goal! Japan 1(1), Croatia 1(3). Mario Pasalic (Croatia) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom left corner.

  4. Post update

    Penalty saved! Maya Yoshida (Japan) fails to capitalise on this great opportunity, right footed shot saved in the bottom left corner.

  5. Post update

    Penalty missed! Still Japan 1(1), Croatia 1(2). Marko Livaja (Croatia) hits the left post with a right footed shot.

  6. Post update

    Goal! Japan 1(1), Croatia 1(2). Takuma Asano (Japan) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom right corner.

  7. Post update

    Goal! Japan 1, Croatia 1(2). Marcelo Brozovic (Croatia) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the centre of the goal.

  8. Post update

    Penalty saved! Kaoru Mitoma (Japan) fails to capitalise on this great opportunity, right footed shot saved in the bottom left corner.

  9. Post update

    Goal! Japan 1, Croatia 1(1). Nikola Vlasic (Croatia) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom left corner.

  10. Post update

    Penalty saved! Takumi Minamino (Japan) fails to capitalise on this great opportunity, right footed shot saved in the centre of the goal.

  11. Penalties in progress

    Penalty Shootout begins Japan 1, Croatia 1.

  12. Post update

    Second Half Extra Time ends, Japan 1, Croatia 1.

  13. Post update

    Attempt missed. Lovro Majer (Croatia) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Mislav Orsic.

  14. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Mislav Orsic (Croatia) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Marcelo Brozovic.

  15. Booking

    Borna Barisic (Croatia) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  16. Post update

    Foul by Borna Barisic (Croatia).

  17. Post update

    Junya Ito (Japan) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  18. Post update

    Attempt saved. Marko Livaja (Croatia) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Josip Juranovic.

  19. Post update

    Corner, Croatia. Conceded by Junya Ito.

  20. Post update

    Lovro Majer (Croatia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  • Comment posted by Paul, today at 17:52

    Unlucky Japan, your team and supporters have been a big plus to this tournament.

    • Reply posted by BOriSS, today at 18:16

      BOriSS replied:
      i think we're all happy to see the end of that droning song.

      was like having vuvuzelas back 😭

  • Comment posted by Winners And Sinners, today at 17:48

    Japan needs to seriously practice their penalties; this was one of the worst penalty shootouts by one team that I have ever seen and that includes all the penalty shootouts by England in the last 40 years.

    • Reply posted by RR, today at 17:49

      RR replied:
      You could say Switzerland vs Ukraine in 2006 was wors

  • Comment posted by Sorry For Your Loss, today at 17:50

    Bummer, was hoping Japan would come through.

    • Reply posted by Elvis, today at 18:04

      Elvis replied:
      So was I

  • Comment posted by big G, today at 17:51

    Gutted for Japan and all the cleaners at the world cup

    • Reply posted by Elvis, today at 18:00

      Elvis replied:
      All the cleaners?

  • Comment posted by lawman, today at 17:49

    Devastating for the Japanese.
    Awful awful penalties.
    They have been brilliant though in every match.
    Really enjoyed watching Japan play football in this odd tournament.
    Croatia look cream crackered now after that long thought out win.

    • Reply posted by Ryan31, today at 18:27

      Ryan31 replied:
      fought*

  • Comment posted by What the Dewson is going on, today at 17:50

    Hard lines, Japan. You still won the World Cup for Fair Play and the Tidiest Dressing-Room and won over millions of fans. Better luck next time.

    • Reply posted by tigersimon, today at 18:59

      tigersimon replied:
      Fair play? Going by number of cards, England have zero cards of any colour.

  • Comment posted by marble, today at 17:56

    Thank you Japan for giving us fans some great entertainment in this WC. Cannot wait to see you in 4 years.

  • Comment posted by revolutionnow999, today at 17:50

    So sad to see Japan go out.

    Smallest team.

    Biggest hearts.

    They make football better!!

    🇯🇵🇯🇵🇯🇵🇯🇵🇯🇵 🇯🇵

  • Comment posted by Ndola , today at 17:58

    Those penalties by Japan were terrible. Looked timid, even the one they scored

  • Comment posted by Daventry pirate , today at 18:07

    A shame Japan went out with a whimper after all they bought to the tournament.

    • Reply posted by watsonian, today at 18:52

      watsonian replied:
      Because they were crap.

  • Comment posted by Dallas Cowboys Liverpool FC, today at 17:49

    Penalties, a heartbreaking way to go out with a life long heartbreak from the player who missed the decisive penalty. Then the question is what alternatives are there to decide tied games, other than play until someone ultimately scores?

    • Reply posted by Quiverbow, today at 18:02

      Quiverbow replied:
      He didn't miss the decisive penalty.

  • Comment posted by Neil, today at 18:03

    It's no disgrace to Japan they did better than expected. They've beaten two World Champions Germany and Spain so that's a positive.

    It's always cruel to lose on penalties, but they can hold their heads up high.

    I don't think this is the last we'll hear from the Japanese.

    • Reply posted by djw, today at 18:05

      djw replied:
      No, no, no. We’ll never hear from them again. Ever

  • Comment posted by Jacks Raging Colon, today at 17:54

    3 or 4 of the worst penalties I’ve ever seen there from Japan

    • Reply posted by Andrew, today at 18:36

      Andrew replied:
      One team even England would beat in a penalty shoot-out!

  • Comment posted by Sean, today at 18:14

    Japan bottled it. There is NO excuse - they are professional footballers who will have seen more than enough penalties in their lifetimes....

    If you wallop it as hard as possible....& the keeper saves, or turns it onto or around the post, or over the bar, fair enough....you hit it clean & true....

    To softly kick it slowly at ground level, gives you little chance of scoring....

  • Comment posted by RememberScarborough, today at 17:57

    Wow, a country worse than England at taking penalties? Who'd have thought.....

    • Reply posted by kriskrak, today at 18:00

      kriskrak replied:
      Careful, we've still got to have our customary quarter finals exit on penalties yet....

  • Comment posted by georock, today at 17:53

    The one time Croatia is happy to be ‘the old guys’. Experience and composure.

    • Reply posted by Theodore Roosevelt, today at 18:03

      Theodore Roosevelt replied:
      They're bound to be absolutely knackered for their quarterfinal after 120+ minutes of play, though

  • Comment posted by Rosemary, today at 17:56

    Oh dear. I was hoping Japan would win. But the Croatian goalkeeper did a fine job in denying their penalty-takers. Nonetheless, the Japanese team - AND their fans - did their sport and country proud. Bravo!

  • Comment posted by Otm Shank, today at 17:52

    Japan clearly neglected to practice penalties. Well done Croatia. Brazil v Croatia would be a tasty match up.

    • Reply posted by C Kyle, today at 18:03

      C Kyle replied:
      I'd like to see Croatia win that one. Since Brazil isn't playing at home- and hopefully won't have the same sort of tacit support from the match officials as when they hosted- there's every chance they might.

  • Comment posted by Doh, today at 17:50

    Very poor penalties by Japan

    • Reply posted by joffey, today at 17:56

      joffey replied:
      Croatian keeper off his line everytime

  • Comment posted by Dave, today at 17:59

    Ugh Croatia. Only the Croatians will be happy with this. So undeserving. Only won once, against a poor Canada team. Hopefully Brazil get through and batter them.

    • Reply posted by be kind, today at 18:09

      be kind replied:
      I’d prefer South Korea to win both games.