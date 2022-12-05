Match ends, Japan 1(1), Croatia 1(3).
Goalkeeper Dominik Livakovic was the hero, saving three penalties in the shootout, as Croatia edged past Japan with a 3-1 victory to reach the World Cup quarter-finals.
After a 1-1 draw at extra time, Livakovic kept out the first two efforts before stopping Maya Yoshida's kick, then Mario Pasalic tucked his penalty into the corner to take his side through.
Zlatko Dalic's side, beaten in the final by France four years ago, will face tournament favourites Brazil or South Korea in the next round on Friday (15:00 GMT).
Japan were the livelier side and took a deserved lead two minutes before half-time when Celtic forward Daizen Maeda converted from Yoshida's knock down.
Croatia levelled in the second half courtesy of Ivan Perisic's brilliant bullet header from Dejan Lovren's cross, becoming his country's all-time leading scorer at major tournaments with 10 goals.
Neither side could find a breakthrough and the game ticked into the additional 30 minutes, with Brighton midfielder Kaoru Mitoma's spectacular strike pushed over by Livakovic.
At the other end, Marko Livaja's flicked header looked to be looping in, but Shuichi Gonda managed to gather and Lovro Majer dragged a shot in the 120th minute.
The contest went to nerve-shredding penalties, where Livakovic emerged as the man to lead Croatia's celebrations.
Experienced Croatia end Japan's dream
Croatia just know how to get it done.
In 2018, when they almost lifted the trophy, they emerged from extra time with a win in each of their knockout games before losing in the final.
Of their last eight knockout games at the World Cup and Euros, seven have gone to extra time with the exception of their match against France.
They failed to score in two of their three group games but have demonstrated their vast experience to progress to the last eight.
It didn't start well though, as Shogo Taniguchi came close to netting for Japan in only the third minute but flicked his header wide.
Daichi Kamada was looking to finish off a slick team move but ended up skewing his shot out for a throw-in from six yards out. They got the breakthrough courtesy of Maeda's poaching effort from close range.
Croatia, though, hit back through Perisic's header as he moved past Davor Suker's nine goals at major tournaments. Only the legendary striker has scored more international goals for the country, with 45 to Perisic's 33.
The Tottenham player could have netted when Arsenal defender Takehiro Tomiyasu's miscued a backpass, which allowed his north London rival to run in on goal, but a shot from the angle was batted out by Shuichi Gonda.
Chelsea's Mateo Kovacic hooked wide and Luka Modric's dipping effort was pushed over by Gonda at full stretch.
Croatia needed someone to stand up and Livakovic stopped efforts from Takumi Minamino, Kaoru Mitoma and Yoshida to become just the third goalkeeper to save three penalties in a shootout at the World Cup.
For Japan, their dream came to end at the round of 16 once more, failing to progress beyond this stage in all four World Cup appearances.
Player of the match
LivakovicDominik Livakovic
Japan
Avg
- Squad number25Player nameMaedaAverage rating
7.07
- Squad number14Player nameItoAverage rating
6.75
- Squad number16Player nameTomiyasuAverage rating
6.56
- Squad number6Player nameEndoAverage rating
6.53
- Squad number8Player nameDoanAverage rating
6.51
- Squad number9Player nameMitomaAverage rating
6.45
- Squad number22Player nameYoshidaAverage rating
6.42
- Squad number5Player nameNagatomoAverage rating
6.32
- Squad number15Player nameKamadaAverage rating
6.28
- Squad number3Player nameTaniguchiAverage rating
6.24
- Squad number13Player nameMoritaAverage rating
6.24
- Squad number12Player nameGondaAverage rating
6.05
- Squad number18Player nameAsanoAverage rating
5.76
- Squad number10Player nameMinaminoAverage rating
5.69
- Squad number19Player nameH SakaiAverage rating
5.68
- Squad number17Player nameTanakaAverage rating
5.47
Croatia
Avg
- Squad number1Player nameLivakovicAverage rating
7.39
- Squad number4Player namePerisicAverage rating
6.55
- Squad number3Player nameBarisicAverage rating
6.54
- Squad number10Player nameModricAverage rating
6.53
- Squad number20Player nameGvardiolAverage rating
6.40
- Squad number11Player nameBrozovicAverage rating
6.11
- Squad number8Player nameKovacicAverage rating
6.08
- Squad number22Player nameJuranovicAverage rating
6.02
- Squad number18Player nameOrsicAverage rating
5.99
- Squad number13Player nameVlasicAverage rating
5.96
- Squad number7Player nameMajerAverage rating
5.94
- Squad number6Player nameLovrenAverage rating
5.92
- Squad number15Player namePasalicAverage rating
5.76
- Squad number9Player nameKramaricAverage rating
5.71
- Squad number14Player nameLivajaAverage rating
5.66
- Squad number17Player nameBudimirAverage rating
5.55
- Squad number16Player namePetkovicAverage rating
5.47
Line-ups
Japan
Formation 3-4-3
- 12Gonda
- 16Tomiyasu
- 22Yoshida
- 3Taniguchi
- 14Ito
- 6Endo
- 13MoritaSubstituted forTanakaat 105'minutes
- 5NagatomoSubstituted forMitomaat 64'minutes
- 8DoanSubstituted forMinaminoat 87'minutes
- 25MaedaSubstituted forAsanoat 64'minutes
- 15KamadaSubstituted forH Sakaiat 75'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Kawashima
- 2Yamane
- 7Shibasaki
- 9Mitoma
- 10Minamino
- 17Tanaka
- 18Asano
- 19H Sakai
- 20Machino
- 21Ueda
- 23Schmidt
- 24Soma
- 26Ito
Croatia
Formation 4-3-3
- 1Livakovic
- 22Juranovic
- 6Lovren
- 20Gvardiol
- 3BarisicBooked at 116mins
- 10ModricSubstituted forMajerat 99'minutes
- 11Brozovic
- 8KovacicBooked at 90minsSubstituted forVlasicat 99'minutes
- 9KramaricSubstituted forPasalicat 68'minutes
- 16PetkovicSubstituted forBudimirat 62'minutesSubstituted forLivajaat 105'minutes
- 4PerisicSubstituted forOrsicat 105'minutes
Substitutes
- 5Erlic
- 7Majer
- 12Grbic
- 13Vlasic
- 14Livaja
- 15Pasalic
- 17Budimir
- 18Orsic
- 21Vida
- 23Ivusic
- 24Sutalo
- 25Sucic
- 26Jakic
- Referee:
- Ismail Elfath
- Attendance:
- 42,523
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home42%
- Away58%
- Shots
- Home13
- Away17
- Shots on Target
- Home4
- Away4
- Corners
- Home8
- Away5
- Fouls
- Home13
- Away16
Live Text
Post update
Penalties over
Penalty Shootout ends, Japan 1(1), Croatia 1(3).
Post update
Goal! Japan 1(1), Croatia 1(3). Mario Pasalic (Croatia) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom left corner.
Post update
Penalty saved! Maya Yoshida (Japan) fails to capitalise on this great opportunity, right footed shot saved in the bottom left corner.
Post update
Penalty missed! Still Japan 1(1), Croatia 1(2). Marko Livaja (Croatia) hits the left post with a right footed shot.
Post update
Goal! Japan 1(1), Croatia 1(2). Takuma Asano (Japan) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom right corner.
Post update
Goal! Japan 1, Croatia 1(2). Marcelo Brozovic (Croatia) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the centre of the goal.
Post update
Penalty saved! Kaoru Mitoma (Japan) fails to capitalise on this great opportunity, right footed shot saved in the bottom left corner.
Post update
Goal! Japan 1, Croatia 1(1). Nikola Vlasic (Croatia) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom left corner.
Post update
Penalty saved! Takumi Minamino (Japan) fails to capitalise on this great opportunity, right footed shot saved in the centre of the goal.
Penalties in progress
Penalty Shootout begins Japan 1, Croatia 1.
Post update
Second Half Extra Time ends, Japan 1, Croatia 1.
Post update
Attempt missed. Lovro Majer (Croatia) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Mislav Orsic.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Mislav Orsic (Croatia) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Marcelo Brozovic.
Booking
Borna Barisic (Croatia) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Foul by Borna Barisic (Croatia).
Post update
Junya Ito (Japan) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Post update
Attempt saved. Marko Livaja (Croatia) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Josip Juranovic.
Post update
Corner, Croatia. Conceded by Junya Ito.
Post update
Lovro Majer (Croatia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
