Close menu

World Cup 2022: Germany's Jamal Musiala again shows his potential as he impresses against Spain

By Andy Cryer & Shamoon HafezBBC Sport in Qatar

Last updated on .From the section World Cupcomments94

Fifa World Cup
Host nation: Qatar Dates: 20 November-18 December Coverage: Live on BBC TV, BBC iPlayer, BBC Radio 5 Live, BBC Radio Wales, BBC Radio Cymru, BBC Sounds and the BBC Sport website and app. Day-by-day TV listings - Full coverage details

Priceless and peerless, Germany teenager Jamal Musiala now has the label of being "the next Lionel Messi".

The 19-year-old played a key role in driving Hansi Flick's men to a crucial point on Sunday as they fought for their World Cup future in a tense 1-1 draw with Spain.

And, while the performances of the four-time world champions in the tournament have been mixed to say the least, Musiala's individual displays have again emphasised what an exciting talent he is.

The Bayern Munich attacking midfielder, who spent much of his childhood in England but opted to play for his country of birth, has been the shining light for Germany in Qatar.

Bottom of Group E on one point, they now need to beat Costa Rica on Thursday and hope leaders Spain beat Japan to avoid a second consecutive first-round World Cup exit.

But former Germany captain Lothar Matthaus says Musiala is key to their hopes now and in years to come.

"He can be the Messi of the future, he is excellent," Matthaus, a World Cup winner in 1990, told BBC Sport. "I have loved him for the last two years, I love his style of football and I love his personality.

"He is 19 years old, he is doing the things that will make him a top footballer. He has great passing, he is clever with his thinking and he loves football.

"Musiala can be the next Messi because when Messi was 17/18 years old, I met him for the first time when he played against Hungary [the team I managed then] and he got sent off after 40 seconds.

"He came onto the field and tried to show he loves football, he has a passion for football, 'I am happy to be here', and this is [also] Musiala. I have been a big fan of him from two years ago when he first broke through."

Musiala's impressive numbers on Sunday night included 84% pass accuracy, 100% crossed completed, seven ground duels won, three key passes and the assist for Niclas Fullkrug's late equaliser.

Jamal Musiala
Jamal Musiala joined Bayern Munich in 2019, aged 16

Musiala is already Bayern Munich's youngest goalscorer, Germany's second-youngest goalscorer and the youngest to play for Germany at a major tournament when he featured at Euro 2020.

Now he is being tipped to make an even greater impact on the world stage.

Former Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino told BBC One: "For me, Jamal Musiala is one of the most talented young players.

"With Gavi, with Jude Bellingham, Pedri, he's a massive talent. I think he's going to grow during the World Cup. I think Germany can surprise."

Ex-Germany manager and forward Jurgen Klinsmann added: "I think Musiala was the outstanding player for Germany at such a young age.

"He's full of surprising elements, he's not scared. He is a fantastic young player that grows through the Bayern system. It's his first World Cup and he will only grow more and more."

Jamal Musiala
Jamal Musiala represented England at Under-15, Under-16, Under-17 and Under-21 level

What next then for the Stuttgart-born youngster, who joined Bayern in 2019 aged 16 after coming through Chelsea's academy and playing for England at youth levels?

His contract runs until 2026 at Bayern and German journalist Archie Rhind-Tutt believes he is priceless to the German giants.

He told BBC Radio 5 Live: "I think this is a real chance for him to announce his arrival on a big stage and to see if he can drag this team where it's not really worked out for Germany going forwards recently. I'd say this is a real chance for him to solidify his reputation .

"There's been talk in the German press that he is just unsellable at Bayern to the point where even 400m euros would not be enough for Jamal Musiala.

"This is the way he is being talked about, he is the future of this club. There are so many things to his game that make him so good. Even when opponents try and cut him down like we have seen with Lionel Messi over the years, he doesn't quit. He's really quite something."

BBC Sport app banner

Get the latest results and goal notifications for any team at the Fifa World Cup by downloading the BBC Sport app: Appleexternal-link - Androidexternal-link - Amazonexternal-link

BBC Sport bannerBBC Sounds logo

Get your daily dose of Fifa World Cup reaction, debate & analysis with World Cup Daily on BBC Sounds

Around the BBC footer - Sounds

Comments

Join the conversation

94 comments

  • Comment posted by Jimothy Taverns, today at 01:07

    Oh dear Were going out to Germany on pens again, aren't we.

  • Comment posted by van-smeiter, today at 01:07

    Germany has not won the WC four times! West Germany won the WC three times (including 1974 when they lost against East Germany); Germany has won the WC once. Why does BBC & FIFA allow this nonsense?

  • Comment posted by Will Hay, today at 01:01

    I always admired Lionel Blair, great footwork, didn't score enough goals for me though.

    • Reply posted by UptheSaints, today at 01:09

      UptheSaints replied:
      We’re just double checking this comment.

  • Comment posted by jhcuz, today at 01:00

    Shearer kept banging on about him too. Loads of players getting overrated as the media moves to hype the 'next big thing' as Ronaldo and Messi bow out. One look at SofaScore showed you Musiala was far from the star of the show, even for Germany.

  • Comment posted by sle22, today at 01:00

    Ten-a-penny, these 'next Messi's'.....

  • Comment posted by Abdi, today at 00:58

    So how long before he ends up at PSG then?
    But in all seriousness I thought he was impressive, it's the first I've really seen of him but he looked typically hungry for the ball and always looking to make things happen. A future German team will need the steel of a Schweinstager as well as the silk of a Musiala - Top talent though

  • Comment posted by Tone, today at 00:58

    No.

  • Comment posted by you go chavez, today at 00:56

    Stop comparing players and piling unneccesary pressure on them, let them flourish and bloom in their own time

    Or maybe for too many journalists the proverb;
    "Those most vocal in their applause of how you climb the tree are the ones most eagerly awaiting your fall from it" , rings true ?

  • Comment posted by OnlyLoveU, today at 00:56

    please delete this article.

  • Comment posted by Will Hay, today at 00:56

    We're still looking for the next Roy Race - comical.

  • Comment posted by Diamond Dust, today at 00:54

    The next Messi? Having a laugh this lot.

  • Comment posted by Sureyeah, today at 00:49

    Honestly, these Pundits must practise talking so much sense, I thought we had it bad in cricket, but the football crew are well ahead

    • Reply posted by Abdi, today at 01:00

      Abdi replied:
      To be fair both Poch and Klinsman are a bit more than pundits, that title belongs to Rio and Gary

  • Comment posted by Not John Barnes, today at 00:48

    So he's the 1,197th footballer to be labelled the next Messi now then.

    It certainly wasn't a curse for the other 1,196 guys.

    I remember the 'next Maradona' being thrown at everyone in '80s &' 90s, yet no new one appeared. Ariel Ortega was meant to be better than Maradona. Anyone remember him? Or Phil Jones, the new Duncan Edwards? 😂

    Just let footballers be the first them, not a new old player.

    • Reply posted by sle22, today at 01:01

      sle22 replied:
      TBF Ariel Ortega was a fabulous player - just not the next Maradona...

  • Comment posted by DKC04, today at 00:45

    Sorry. He wasn't that good. Lot of nonsense hype worthy of a tabloid.

  • Comment posted by UptheSaints, today at 00:28

    The next Messi…me sides are splitting! 🤣

  • Comment posted by Terry2022, today at 00:26

    Pathetic! Media usual practice, overhype something or someone to boast viewings. The kid has not scored a goal yet in WC, and Germany are still struggling to win their first game. Don't put undue pressure on him. Give the kid a break, pls.

    • Reply posted by margaret, today at 01:07

      margaret replied:
      We’re just double checking this comment.

  • Comment posted by fanofsport, today at 00:21

    No doubt the city oilers will try to snap him up to stop anyone else from doing the same .

  • Comment posted by Riadh, today at 00:21

    Another next Messi!

  • Comment posted by Hobbit1999, today at 00:19

    Messi at 19 was already ripping defences to shreds and equal to Ronaldinho alongside him in attack. This lads very good but calm down

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Fifa World Cup 2022