The Women's FA Cup - Second Round
Newcastle LadiesNewcastle Ladies2Barnsley WomenBarnsley Women1

Women's FA Cup: Newcastle set new attendance record outside of a final

Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Newcastle and Barnsley players line up at St. James' Park prior to their FA Cup tie
Some 28,565 fans were in attendance at St. James' Park

Newcastle United set a new Women's FA Cup attendance record as they came from behind to beat Barnsley in the second round at St James' Park.

The crowd of 28,565 marked the tournament's highest attendance outside of a final.

After Emily Pierrepont opened the scoring for Barnsley inside 15 minutes, Georgia Gibson equalised with a 30-yard strike midway through the second half.

Minutes later, Sharna Wilkinson scored the winner with a long-range effort.

"I'm genuinely lost for words," Wilkinson told BBC Radio Newcastleexternal-link after the Lady Magpies booked their spot in the third round.

The team made their St James' Park debut in May when 22,134 supporters - including the manager of the men's team, Eddie Howe, and co-owners Amanda Staveley and Mehrdad Ghodoussi - watched them beat Alnwick Town 4-0 in the National League Division One North, which is the fourth tier of women's football in England.

The draw for the Women's FA Cup third round will take place on Monday.

