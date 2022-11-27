West Ham United Women v Birmingham City Women

Jade Pennock (Birmingham City Women) hits the bar with a right footed shot from outside the box.
Line-ups
West Ham Women
Formation 4-3-3
- 1Arnold
- 3Shimizu
- 22Fisk
- 4Stringer
- 2Smith
- 10BrynjarsdóttirSubstituted forHousseinat 81'minutes
- 12Longhurst
- 19HayashiSubstituted forFilisat 81'minutes
- 7Evans
- 26AsseyiSubstituted forWalkerat 78'minutes
- 11AtkinsonSubstituted forKyvagat 67'minutes
Substitutes
- 9Walker
- 17Filis
- 20Kyvag
- 28Hillyerd
- 33Houssein
- 41Flannery
B'ham City Women
Formation 5-3-2
- 1Thomas
- 23DevlinSubstituted forQuinnat 66'minutes
- 3Scott
- 4Quinn
- 15LawleySubstituted forSimkinat 66'minutes
- 14Wilson
- 18Estcourt
- 8FinnSubstituted forCowieat 84'minutes
- 10Murray
- 22Ryan-DoyleSubstituted forPennockat 66'minutes
- 9SmithSubstituted forColeat 77'minutes
Substitutes
- 6Simkin
- 7Pennock
- 12Bourne
- 17Quinn
- 27Jenner
- 29Jones
- 32Cowie
- 40Cole
- 42Banaras
- Referee:
- Emily Heaslip
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home59%
- Away41%
- Shots
- Home3
- Away6
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away4
- Corners
- Home5
- Away4
- Fouls
- Home6
- Away12
Live Text
Attempt saved. Siobhan Wilson (Birmingham City Women) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Attempt missed. Harriet Scott (Birmingham City Women) header from the centre of the box misses to the left following a corner.
Corner, Birmingham City Women. Conceded by Kirsty Smith.
Attempt saved. Lucy Quinn (Birmingham City Women) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Substitution
Substitution, Birmingham City Women. Abbie Cowie replaces Jamie Finn.
Claudia Walker (West Ham United Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Christie Murray (Birmingham City Women).
Substitution
Substitution, West Ham United Women. Halle Houssein replaces Dagny Brynjarsdóttir.
Substitution
Substitution, West Ham United Women. Melisa Filis replaces Honoka Hayashi.
Attempt saved. Jade Pennock (Birmingham City Women) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Substitution
Substitution, West Ham United Women. Claudia Walker replaces Viviane Asseyi.
Substitution
Substitution, Birmingham City Women. Delphi Cole replaces Libby Smith.
Goal! West Ham United Women 2, Birmingham City Women 0. Dagny Brynjarsdóttir (West Ham United Women) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the centre of the goal.
Penalty conceded by Jamie Finn (Birmingham City Women) after a foul in the penalty area.
Penalty West Ham United Women. Viviane Asseyi draws a foul in the penalty area.
Corner, Birmingham City Women. Conceded by Kirsty Smith.
Substitution
Substitution, West Ham United Women. Thea Kyvag replaces Isibeal Atkinson.
Substitution
Substitution, Birmingham City Women. Lucy Quinn replaces Charlie Devlin.
Substitution
Substitution, Birmingham City Women. Jade Pennock replaces Eleanor Ryan-Doyle.