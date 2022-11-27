Close menu
The FA Women's League Cup - Group C
West Ham WomenWest Ham United Women2B'ham City WomenBirmingham City Women0

West Ham United Women v Birmingham City Women

Line-ups

West Ham Women

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1Arnold
  • 3Shimizu
  • 22Fisk
  • 4Stringer
  • 2Smith
  • 10BrynjarsdóttirSubstituted forHousseinat 81'minutes
  • 12Longhurst
  • 19HayashiSubstituted forFilisat 81'minutes
  • 7Evans
  • 26AsseyiSubstituted forWalkerat 78'minutes
  • 11AtkinsonSubstituted forKyvagat 67'minutes

Substitutes

  • 9Walker
  • 17Filis
  • 20Kyvag
  • 28Hillyerd
  • 33Houssein
  • 41Flannery

B'ham City Women

Formation 5-3-2

  • 1Thomas
  • 23DevlinSubstituted forQuinnat 66'minutes
  • 3Scott
  • 4Quinn
  • 15LawleySubstituted forSimkinat 66'minutes
  • 14Wilson
  • 18Estcourt
  • 8FinnSubstituted forCowieat 84'minutes
  • 10Murray
  • 22Ryan-DoyleSubstituted forPennockat 66'minutes
  • 9SmithSubstituted forColeat 77'minutes

Substitutes

  • 6Simkin
  • 7Pennock
  • 12Bourne
  • 17Quinn
  • 27Jenner
  • 29Jones
  • 32Cowie
  • 40Cole
  • 42Banaras
Referee:
Emily Heaslip

Match Stats

Home TeamWest Ham WomenAway TeamB'ham City Women
Possession
Home59%
Away41%
Shots
Home3
Away6
Shots on Target
Home3
Away4
Corners
Home5
Away4
Fouls
Home6
Away12

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Jade Pennock (Birmingham City Women) hits the bar with a right footed shot from outside the box.

  2. Post update

    Attempt saved. Siobhan Wilson (Birmingham City Women) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

  3. Post update

    Attempt missed. Harriet Scott (Birmingham City Women) header from the centre of the box misses to the left following a corner.

  4. Post update

    Corner, Birmingham City Women. Conceded by Kirsty Smith.

  5. Post update

    Attempt saved. Lucy Quinn (Birmingham City Women) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.

  6. Substitution

    Substitution, Birmingham City Women. Abbie Cowie replaces Jamie Finn.

  7. Post update

    Claudia Walker (West Ham United Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  8. Post update

    Foul by Christie Murray (Birmingham City Women).

  9. Substitution

    Substitution, West Ham United Women. Halle Houssein replaces Dagny Brynjarsdóttir.

  10. Substitution

    Substitution, West Ham United Women. Melisa Filis replaces Honoka Hayashi.

  11. Post update

    Attempt saved. Jade Pennock (Birmingham City Women) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner.

  12. Substitution

    Substitution, West Ham United Women. Claudia Walker replaces Viviane Asseyi.

  13. Substitution

    Substitution, Birmingham City Women. Delphi Cole replaces Libby Smith.

  14. Post update

    Goal! West Ham United Women 2, Birmingham City Women 0. Dagny Brynjarsdóttir (West Ham United Women) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the centre of the goal.

  15. Post update

    Penalty conceded by Jamie Finn (Birmingham City Women) after a foul in the penalty area.

  16. Post update

    Penalty West Ham United Women. Viviane Asseyi draws a foul in the penalty area.

  17. Post update

    Corner, Birmingham City Women. Conceded by Kirsty Smith.

  18. Substitution

    Substitution, West Ham United Women. Thea Kyvag replaces Isibeal Atkinson.

  19. Substitution

    Substitution, Birmingham City Women. Lucy Quinn replaces Charlie Devlin.

  20. Substitution

    Substitution, Birmingham City Women. Jade Pennock replaces Eleanor Ryan-Doyle.

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Everton Women21104135
2Durham Women20205504
3Aston Villa Women20202203
4Man Utd Women20203302
5Sheffield United Women201136-31

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Liverpool Women33006069
2Man City Women22009096
3Leicester City Women210134-13
4Sunderland Ladies200204-40
5Blackburn Ladies3003010-100

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1West Ham Women21103215
2Brighton Women21014403
3B'ham City Women21013303
4London City Lionesses201134-11

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Lewes Women22006156
2Bristol City Women21015233
3Charlton Athletic Women210123-13
4Crystal Palace Women200218-70

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Tottenham Women22007256
2Reading Women21014223
3Coventry United Ladies210135-23
4Southampton F.C. Women200205-50
