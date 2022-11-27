Close menu
The FA Women's League Cup - Group E
Tottenham WomenTottenham Hotspur Women5Coventry United LadiesCoventry United Ladies1

Tottenham Hotspur Women v Coventry United Ladies

Line-ups

Tottenham Women

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1KorpelaSubstituted forSpencerat 45'minutes
  • 4Turner
  • 26Pearse
  • 5Bartrip
  • 6Harrop
  • 24SpenceSubstituted forChoat 45'minutes
  • 15JamesSubstituted forHoughtonat 45'minutes
  • 25Summanen
  • 7Naz
  • 23AyaneSubstituted forKarczewskaat 73'minutes
  • 18UbogaguSubstituted forGunning-Williamsat 73'minutes

Substitutes

  • 3Zadorsky
  • 8Cho
  • 9Karczewska
  • 13Ale
  • 22Spencer
  • 37Houghton
  • 39Gunning-Williams
  • 40Stead

Coventry United Ladies

Formation 5-4-1

  • 31Smith
  • 30MorganSubstituted forWilcoxat 45'minutes
  • 2Mann
  • 4Bartle
  • 23Will
  • 3Alexander
  • 8JhamatSubstituted forMilne-Redheadat 73'minutes
  • 21MorrisBooked at 54minsSubstituted forWisemanat 57'minutes
  • 7Orthodoxou
  • 17Dudley-JonesSubstituted forButlerat 73'minutes
  • 14DaviesSubstituted forMcAteerat 45'minutes

Substitutes

  • 5Wilcox
  • 9McAteer
  • 11Milne-Redhead
  • 15Butler
  • 20Rabjohn
  • 24Wiseman
  • 25Whiteman
Referee:
Josh Smith

Match Stats

Home TeamTottenham WomenAway TeamCoventry United Ladies
Possession
Home67%
Away33%
Shots
Home24
Away4
Shots on Target
Home9
Away4
Corners
Home13
Away1
Fouls
Home3
Away5

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Tottenham Hotspur Women 5, Coventry United Ladies 1.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Tottenham Hotspur Women 5, Coventry United Ladies 1.

  3. Goal!

    Goal! Tottenham Hotspur Women 5, Coventry United Ladies 1. Lenna Gunning-Williams (Tottenham Hotspur Women) header from the right side of the six yard box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Cho So-Hyun.

  4. Goal!

    Goal! Tottenham Hotspur Women 4, Coventry United Ladies 1. Fran Orthodoxou (Coventry United Ladies) right footed shot from outside the box to the top left corner.

  5. Post update

    Foul by Molly Bartrip (Tottenham Hotspur Women).

  6. Post update

    Mary McAteer (Coventry United Ladies) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  7. Post update

    Attempt saved. Nikola Karczewska (Tottenham Hotspur Women) right footed shot from very close range is saved in the centre of the goal.

  8. Post update

    Attempt missed. Kerys Harrop (Tottenham Hotspur Women) left footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right following a corner.

  9. Post update

    Corner, Tottenham Hotspur Women. Conceded by Alanah Mann.

  10. Post update

    Attempt saved. Jessica Naz (Tottenham Hotspur Women) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

  11. Post update

    Attempt missed. Gracie Pearse (Tottenham Hotspur Women) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right.

  12. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Ella Houghton (Tottenham Hotspur Women) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

  13. Substitution

    Substitution, Coventry United Ladies. Cara Milne-Redhead replaces Simran Jhamat.

  14. Substitution

    Substitution, Coventry United Ladies. Ellie Butler replaces Meesha Dudley-Jones.

  15. Substitution

    Substitution, Tottenham Hotspur Women. Nikola Karczewska replaces Rosella Ayane.

  16. Substitution

    Substitution, Tottenham Hotspur Women. Lenna Gunning-Williams replaces Chioma Ubogagu.

  17. Post update

    Attempt missed. Jessica Naz (Tottenham Hotspur Women) right footed shot from the right side of the box is close, but misses to the left.

  18. Post update

    Corner, Coventry United Ladies. Conceded by Molly Bartrip.

  19. Post update

    Eveliina Summanen (Tottenham Hotspur Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  20. Post update

    Foul by Ebony Wiseman (Coventry United Ladies).

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Everton Women21104135
2Durham Women20205504
3Aston Villa Women20202203
4Man Utd Women20203302
5Sheffield United Women201136-31

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Liverpool Women33006069
2Man City Women22009096
3Leicester City Women210134-13
4Sunderland Ladies200204-40
5Blackburn Ladies3003010-100

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1West Ham Women21103215
2Brighton Women21014403
3B'ham City Women21013303
4London City Lionesses201134-11

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Lewes Women22006156
2Bristol City Women21015233
3Charlton Athletic Women210123-13
4Crystal Palace Women200218-70

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Tottenham Women22007256
2Reading Women21014223
3Coventry United Ladies210135-23
4Southampton F.C. Women200205-50
