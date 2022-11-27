Tottenham Hotspur Women v Coventry United Ladies

Match ends, Tottenham Hotspur Women 5, Coventry United Ladies 1.
Tottenham Women
Formation 4-3-3
- 1KorpelaSubstituted forSpencerat 45'minutes
- 4Turner
- 26Pearse
- 5Bartrip
- 6Harrop
- 24SpenceSubstituted forChoat 45'minutes
- 15JamesSubstituted forHoughtonat 45'minutes
- 25Summanen
- 7Naz
- 23AyaneSubstituted forKarczewskaat 73'minutes
- 18UbogaguSubstituted forGunning-Williamsat 73'minutes
Substitutes
- 3Zadorsky
- 8Cho
- 9Karczewska
- 13Ale
- 22Spencer
- 37Houghton
- 39Gunning-Williams
- 40Stead
Coventry United Ladies
Formation 5-4-1
- 31Smith
- 30MorganSubstituted forWilcoxat 45'minutes
- 2Mann
- 4Bartle
- 23Will
- 3Alexander
- 8JhamatSubstituted forMilne-Redheadat 73'minutes
- 21MorrisBooked at 54minsSubstituted forWisemanat 57'minutes
- 7Orthodoxou
- 17Dudley-JonesSubstituted forButlerat 73'minutes
- 14DaviesSubstituted forMcAteerat 45'minutes
Substitutes
- 5Wilcox
- 9McAteer
- 11Milne-Redhead
- 15Butler
- 20Rabjohn
- 24Wiseman
- 25Whiteman
Josh Smith
- Josh Smith
- Possession
- Home67%
- Away33%
- Shots
- Home24
- Away4
- Shots on Target
- Home9
- Away4
- Corners
- Home13
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home3
- Away5
Full Time
Second Half ends, Tottenham Hotspur Women 5, Coventry United Ladies 1.
Goal!
Goal! Tottenham Hotspur Women 5, Coventry United Ladies 1. Lenna Gunning-Williams (Tottenham Hotspur Women) header from the right side of the six yard box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Cho So-Hyun.
Goal!
Goal! Tottenham Hotspur Women 4, Coventry United Ladies 1. Fran Orthodoxou (Coventry United Ladies) right footed shot from outside the box to the top left corner.
Foul by Molly Bartrip (Tottenham Hotspur Women).
Mary McAteer (Coventry United Ladies) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Attempt saved. Nikola Karczewska (Tottenham Hotspur Women) right footed shot from very close range is saved in the centre of the goal.
Attempt missed. Kerys Harrop (Tottenham Hotspur Women) left footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right following a corner.
Corner, Tottenham Hotspur Women. Conceded by Alanah Mann.
Attempt saved. Jessica Naz (Tottenham Hotspur Women) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Attempt missed. Gracie Pearse (Tottenham Hotspur Women) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right.
Attempt blocked. Ella Houghton (Tottenham Hotspur Women) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Substitution
Substitution, Coventry United Ladies. Cara Milne-Redhead replaces Simran Jhamat.
Substitution
Substitution, Coventry United Ladies. Ellie Butler replaces Meesha Dudley-Jones.
Substitution
Substitution, Tottenham Hotspur Women. Nikola Karczewska replaces Rosella Ayane.
Substitution
Substitution, Tottenham Hotspur Women. Lenna Gunning-Williams replaces Chioma Ubogagu.
Attempt missed. Jessica Naz (Tottenham Hotspur Women) right footed shot from the right side of the box is close, but misses to the left.
Corner, Coventry United Ladies. Conceded by Molly Bartrip.
Eveliina Summanen (Tottenham Hotspur Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Ebony Wiseman (Coventry United Ladies).