The FA Women's League Cup - Group E
Southampton F.C. WomenSouthampton F.C. Women0Reading WomenReading Women3

Southampton F.C. Women v Reading Women

From the section Football

Line-ups

Southampton F.C. Women

Formation 4-4-1-1

  • 48Harris
  • 2Morris
  • 24Peake
  • 6Rafferty
  • 14Ward
  • 11WynneSubstituted forPuseyat 81'minutes
  • 19GriffithsSubstituted forRutherfordat 89'minutes
  • 22Watling
  • 17Lloyd-SmithSubstituted forPharoahat 67'minutes
  • 8Williams
  • 7Freeland

Substitutes

  • 1Rendell
  • 3Mott
  • 4Kendall
  • 5Parnell
  • 9Pusey
  • 12Pharoah
  • 20Wilkinson
  • 21Rutherford

Reading Women

Formation 4-1-2-1-2

  • 25Burns
  • 2BrysonSubstituted forJaneat 81'minutes
  • 14CooperSubstituted forCaldwellat 66'minutes
  • 5Evans
  • 3Mukandi
  • 27Vanhaevermaet
  • 9Eikeland
  • 23RoweSubstituted forPrimmerat 66'minutes
  • 51Troelsgaard
  • 12HarriesSubstituted forWellingsat 45'minutes
  • 11WadeSubstituted forDowieat 75'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Moloney
  • 7Wellings
  • 10Dowie
  • 17Caldwell
  • 18Jane
  • 28Woodham
  • 30Poulter
  • 37Primmer
Referee:
Louise Saunders
Attendance:
4,258

Match Stats

Home TeamSouthampton F.C. WomenAway TeamReading Women
Possession
Home36%
Away64%
Shots
Home1
Away8
Shots on Target
Home1
Away5
Corners
Home1
Away3
Fouls
Home8
Away14

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Southampton F.C. Women 0, Reading Women 3.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Southampton F.C. Women 0, Reading Women 3.

  3. Post update

    Amalie Eikeland (Reading Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  4. Post update

    Foul by Leeta Rutherford (Southampton F.C. Women).

  5. Substitution

    Substitution, Southampton F.C. Women. Leeta Rutherford replaces Alice Griffiths.

  6. Post update

    Foul by Tia Primmer (Reading Women).

  7. Post update

    Ella Morris (Southampton F.C. Women) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  8. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Natasha Dowie (Reading Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

  9. Substitution

    Substitution, Reading Women. Becky Jane replaces Faye Bryson.

  10. Substitution

    Substitution, Southampton F.C. Women. Ella Pusey replaces Megan Wynne.

  11. Post update

    Natasha Dowie (Reading Women) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  12. Post update

    Foul by Laura Rafferty (Southampton F.C. Women).

  13. Post update

    Amalie Eikeland (Reading Women) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  14. Post update

    Foul by Ella Morris (Southampton F.C. Women).

  15. Substitution

    Substitution, Reading Women. Natasha Dowie replaces Lauren Wade.

  16. Post update

    Foul by Faye Bryson (Reading Women).

  17. Post update

    Ashleigh Ward (Southampton F.C. Women) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  18. Post update

    Foul by Diane Caldwell (Reading Women).

  19. Post update

    Alice Griffiths (Southampton F.C. Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  20. Post update

    Diane Caldwell (Reading Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Everton Women21104135
2Durham Women20205504
3Aston Villa Women20202203
4Man Utd Women20203302
5Sheffield United Women201136-31

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Liverpool Women33006069
2Man City Women22009096
3Leicester City Women210134-13
4Sunderland Ladies200204-40
5Blackburn Ladies3003010-100

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1West Ham Women21103215
2Brighton Women21014403
3B'ham City Women21013303
4London City Lionesses201134-11

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Lewes Women22006156
2Bristol City Women21015233
3Charlton Athletic Women210123-13
4Crystal Palace Women200218-70

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Tottenham Women22007256
2Reading Women21014223
3Coventry United Ladies210135-23
4Southampton F.C. Women200205-50
View full The FA Women's League Cup tables

Top Stories