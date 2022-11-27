Crystal Palace Women v Lewes Women

Match ends, Crystal Palace Women 1, Lewes Women 4.
Line-ups
Crystal Palace Women
Formation 4-3-3
- 1Kitching
- 11ReillyBooked at 56mins
- 2Johnson
- 12Waldie
- 3GibbonsSubstituted forSibleyat 77'minutes
- 16NobleSubstituted forGuyattat 61'minutes
- 18BartonSubstituted forSharpeat 78'minutes
- 23HainesBooked at 52minsSubstituted forArthurat 61'minutes
- 10Blanchard
- 19Hughes
- 14Bailey-GayleSubstituted forDoranat 78'minutes
Substitutes
- 4Arthur
- 8Sharpe
- 13Negri
- 15Olding
- 17Sibley
- 20Doran
- 21Guyatt
Lewes Women
Formation 4-4-2
- 26MooreBooked at 80mins
- 2Mason
- 3Cleverly
- 6HackSubstituted forat 88'minutes
- 18McKenna
- 11ThompsonSubstituted forPalmerat 65'minutes
- 4HazardSubstituted forRitaat 79'minutes
- 12PizzarelloSubstituted forCopus-Brownat 65'minutes
- 10Stobbs
- 9Kraft
- 14HowellsSubstituted forHeriaat 79'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Whitehouse
- 8Palmer
- 15Rita
- 19Heria
- 20Copus-Brown
- Referee:
- Aimee Keir
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home48%
- Away52%
- Shots
- Home12
- Away16
- Shots on Target
- Home4
- Away6
- Corners
- Home3
- Away8
- Fouls
- Home10
- Away6
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Crystal Palace Women 1, Lewes Women 4.
Corner, Crystal Palace Women. Conceded by Rebecca McKenna.
Attempt blocked. Molly-Mae Sharpe (Crystal Palace Women) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked.
Attempt blocked. Emily Kraft (Lewes Women) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Corner, Crystal Palace Women. Conceded by Emily Moore.
Attempt saved. Polly Doran (Crystal Palace Women) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Corner, Crystal Palace Women. Conceded by Rebecca McKenna.
Grace Palmer (Lewes Women) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Isabella Sibley (Crystal Palace Women).
Goal!
Goal! Crystal Palace Women 1, Lewes Women 4. Molly-Mae Sharpe (Crystal Palace Women) right footed shot from the left side of the six yard box to the bottom right corner.
Substitution
Substitution, Lewes Women. Frances Angel replaces Ellie Hack because of an injury.
Attempt missed. Annabel Blanchard (Crystal Palace Women) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.
Booking
Emily Moore (Lewes Women) is shown the yellow card.
Attempt blocked. Chloe Arthur (Crystal Palace Women) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked.
Substitution
Substitution, Lewes Women. Jamie Rita replaces Amelia Hazard.
Substitution
Substitution, Lewes Women. Lauren Heria replaces Paula Howells.
Substitution
Substitution, Crystal Palace Women. Molly-Mae Sharpe replaces Kirsty Barton.
Substitution
Substitution, Crystal Palace Women. Polly Doran replaces Paige Bailey-Gayle.
Substitution
Substitution, Crystal Palace Women. Isabella Sibley replaces Felicity Gibbons.