Close menu
The FA Women's League Cup - Group D
Crystal Palace WomenCrystal Palace Women1Lewes WomenLewes Women4

Crystal Palace Women v Lewes Women

Last updated on .From the section Football

Line-ups

Crystal Palace Women

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1Kitching
  • 11ReillyBooked at 56mins
  • 2Johnson
  • 12Waldie
  • 3GibbonsSubstituted forSibleyat 77'minutes
  • 16NobleSubstituted forGuyattat 61'minutes
  • 18BartonSubstituted forSharpeat 78'minutes
  • 23HainesBooked at 52minsSubstituted forArthurat 61'minutes
  • 10Blanchard
  • 19Hughes
  • 14Bailey-GayleSubstituted forDoranat 78'minutes

Substitutes

  • 4Arthur
  • 8Sharpe
  • 13Negri
  • 15Olding
  • 17Sibley
  • 20Doran
  • 21Guyatt

Lewes Women

Formation 4-4-2

  • 26MooreBooked at 80mins
  • 2Mason
  • 3Cleverly
  • 6HackSubstituted forat 88'minutes
  • 18McKenna
  • 11ThompsonSubstituted forPalmerat 65'minutes
  • 4HazardSubstituted forRitaat 79'minutes
  • 12PizzarelloSubstituted forCopus-Brownat 65'minutes
  • 10Stobbs
  • 9Kraft
  • 14HowellsSubstituted forHeriaat 79'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Whitehouse
  • 8Palmer
  • 15Rita
  • 19Heria
  • 20Copus-Brown
Referee:
Aimee Keir

Match Stats

Home TeamCrystal Palace WomenAway TeamLewes Women
Possession
Home48%
Away52%
Shots
Home12
Away16
Shots on Target
Home4
Away6
Corners
Home3
Away8
Fouls
Home10
Away6

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Crystal Palace Women 1, Lewes Women 4.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Crystal Palace Women 1, Lewes Women 4.

  3. Post update

    Corner, Crystal Palace Women. Conceded by Rebecca McKenna.

  4. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Molly-Mae Sharpe (Crystal Palace Women) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked.

  5. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Emily Kraft (Lewes Women) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

  6. Post update

    Corner, Crystal Palace Women. Conceded by Emily Moore.

  7. Post update

    Attempt saved. Polly Doran (Crystal Palace Women) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner.

  8. Post update

    Corner, Crystal Palace Women. Conceded by Rebecca McKenna.

  9. Post update

    Grace Palmer (Lewes Women) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  10. Post update

    Foul by Isabella Sibley (Crystal Palace Women).

  11. Goal!

    Goal! Crystal Palace Women 1, Lewes Women 4. Molly-Mae Sharpe (Crystal Palace Women) right footed shot from the left side of the six yard box to the bottom right corner.

  12. Substitution

    Substitution, Lewes Women. Frances Angel replaces Ellie Hack because of an injury.

  13. Post update

    Attempt missed. Annabel Blanchard (Crystal Palace Women) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.

  14. Booking

    Emily Moore (Lewes Women) is shown the yellow card.

  15. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Chloe Arthur (Crystal Palace Women) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked.

  16. Substitution

    Substitution, Lewes Women. Jamie Rita replaces Amelia Hazard.

  17. Substitution

    Substitution, Lewes Women. Lauren Heria replaces Paula Howells.

  18. Substitution

    Substitution, Crystal Palace Women. Molly-Mae Sharpe replaces Kirsty Barton.

  19. Substitution

    Substitution, Crystal Palace Women. Polly Doran replaces Paige Bailey-Gayle.

  20. Substitution

    Substitution, Crystal Palace Women. Isabella Sibley replaces Felicity Gibbons.

Page 1 of 5
Navigate to the last page

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Everton Women21104135
2Durham Women20205504
3Aston Villa Women20202203
4Man Utd Women20203302
5Sheffield United Women201136-31

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Liverpool Women33006069
2Man City Women22009096
3Leicester City Women210134-13
4Sunderland Ladies200204-40
5Blackburn Ladies3003010-100

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1West Ham Women21103215
2Brighton Women21014403
3B'ham City Women21013303
4London City Lionesses201134-11

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Lewes Women22006156
2Bristol City Women21015233
3Charlton Athletic Women210123-13
4Crystal Palace Women200218-70

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Tottenham Women22007256
2Reading Women21014223
3Coventry United Ladies210135-23
4Southampton F.C. Women200205-50
View full The FA Women's League Cup tables

Top Stories