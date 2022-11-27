Close menu
The FA Women's League Cup - Group D
Charlton Athletic WomenCharlton Athletic Women2Bristol City WomenBristol City Women1

Charlton Athletic Women v Bristol City Women

Line-ups

Charlton Athletic Women

Formation 4-4-2

  • 12Gray
  • 21O'Rourke
  • 17Skeels
  • 5N'DowSubstituted forNewboroughat 56'minutesBooked at 67mins
  • 22Roe
  • 20BashfordSubstituted forSimpkinsat 83'minutes
  • 9AyisiSubstituted forRutherfordat 83'minutes
  • 16LoganSubstituted forFollisat 56'minutes
  • 29Ross
  • 6JohnsonBooked at 90mins
  • 11AddisonSubstituted forBrutonat 71'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Rogers
  • 3Newborough
  • 7Follis
  • 8Simpkins
  • 10Bruton
  • 19Rutherford
  • 27Henson

Bristol City Women

Formation 3-4-3

  • 13Clark
  • 20WildeBooked at 18minsSubstituted forWoolleyat 71'minutes
  • 4Layzell
  • 14Bruce
  • 2PowellSubstituted forHarrisonat 71'minutes
  • 6Palmer
  • 8BoddySubstituted forHuttonat 71'minutes
  • 12Mustaki
  • 10Bull
  • 22GreensladeSubstituted forSymeat 57'minutes
  • 9HaylesSubstituted forWardat 79'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Bentley
  • 7Harrison
  • 11Hutton
  • 15Bull
  • 16Syme
  • 27Woolley
  • 29Ward
Referee:
Nicoleta Bria

Match Stats

Home TeamCharlton Athletic WomenAway TeamBristol City Women
Possession
Home53%
Away47%
Shots
Home9
Away9
Shots on Target
Home5
Away7
Corners
Home2
Away0
Fouls
Home0
Away1

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Charlton Athletic Women 2, Bristol City Women 1.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Charlton Athletic Women 2, Bristol City Women 1.

  3. Booking

    Melissa Johnson (Charlton Athletic Women) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  4. Goal!

    Goal! Charlton Athletic Women 2, Bristol City Women 1. Abi Harrison (Bristol City Women) header from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Mari Ward.

  5. Post update

    Attempt saved. Vicky Bruce (Bristol City Women) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top right corner.

  6. Post update

    Attempt saved. Emily Syme (Bristol City Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.

  7. Substitution

    Substitution, Charlton Athletic Women. Ella Rutherford replaces Freda Ayisi.

  8. Substitution

    Substitution, Charlton Athletic Women. Emily Simpkins replaces Mary Bashford.

  9. Post update

    Freda Ayisi (Charlton Athletic Women) hits the bar with a right footed shot from outside the box.

  10. Post update

    Attempt saved. Melissa Johnson (Charlton Athletic Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.

  11. Substitution

    Substitution, Bristol City Women. Mari Ward replaces Shania Hayles.

  12. Post update

    Attempt saved. Chloè Bull (Bristol City Women) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.

  13. Substitution

    Substitution, Bristol City Women. Abi Harrison replaces Ella Powell.

  14. Substitution

    Substitution, Bristol City Women. Jessica Woolley replaces Maddi Wilde.

  15. Substitution

    Substitution, Bristol City Women. Jodie Hutton replaces Elysia Boddy.

  16. Substitution

    Substitution, Charlton Athletic Women. Lauren Bruton replaces Angela Addison.

  17. Post update

    Attempt saved. Chloè Bull (Bristol City Women) header from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.

  18. Booking

    Rachel Newborough (Charlton Athletic Women) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  19. Post update

    Attempt missed. Chloè Bull (Bristol City Women) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left.

  20. Goal!

    Goal! Charlton Athletic Women 2, Bristol City Women 0. Kiera Skeels (Charlton Athletic Women) header from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner.

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Everton Women21104135
2Durham Women20205504
3Aston Villa Women20202203
4Man Utd Women20203302
5Sheffield United Women201136-31

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Liverpool Women33006069
2Man City Women22009096
3Leicester City Women210134-13
4Sunderland Ladies200204-40
5Blackburn Ladies3003010-100

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1West Ham Women21103215
2Brighton Women21014403
3B'ham City Women21013303
4London City Lionesses201134-11

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Lewes Women22006156
2Bristol City Women21015233
3Charlton Athletic Women210123-13
4Crystal Palace Women200218-70

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Tottenham Women22007256
2Reading Women21014223
3Coventry United Ladies210135-23
4Southampton F.C. Women200205-50
View full The FA Women's League Cup tables

