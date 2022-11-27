Charlton Athletic Women v Bristol City Women

Match ends, Charlton Athletic Women 2, Bristol City Women 1.
Charlton Athletic Women
Formation 4-4-2
- 12Gray
- 21O'Rourke
- 17Skeels
- 5N'DowSubstituted forNewboroughat 56'minutesBooked at 67mins
- 22Roe
- 20BashfordSubstituted forSimpkinsat 83'minutes
- 9AyisiSubstituted forRutherfordat 83'minutes
- 16LoganSubstituted forFollisat 56'minutes
- 29Ross
- 6JohnsonBooked at 90mins
- 11AddisonSubstituted forBrutonat 71'minutes
- 1Rogers
- 3Newborough
- 7Follis
- 8Simpkins
- 10Bruton
- 19Rutherford
- 27Henson
Bristol City Women
Formation 3-4-3
- 13Clark
- 20WildeBooked at 18minsSubstituted forWoolleyat 71'minutes
- 4Layzell
- 14Bruce
- 2PowellSubstituted forHarrisonat 71'minutes
- 6Palmer
- 8BoddySubstituted forHuttonat 71'minutes
- 12Mustaki
- 10Bull
- 22GreensladeSubstituted forSymeat 57'minutes
- 9HaylesSubstituted forWardat 79'minutes
- 1Bentley
- 7Harrison
- 11Hutton
- 15Bull
- 16Syme
- 27Woolley
- 29Ward
- Nicoleta Bria
- Possession
- Home53%
- Away47%
- Shots
- Home9
- Away9
- Shots on Target
- Home5
- Away7
- Corners
- Home2
- Away0
- Fouls
- Home0
- Away1
Full Time
Second Half ends, Charlton Athletic Women 2, Bristol City Women 1.
Booking
Melissa Johnson (Charlton Athletic Women) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Goal!
Goal! Charlton Athletic Women 2, Bristol City Women 1. Abi Harrison (Bristol City Women) header from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Mari Ward.
Attempt saved. Vicky Bruce (Bristol City Women) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top right corner.
Attempt saved. Emily Syme (Bristol City Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Substitution, Charlton Athletic Women. Ella Rutherford replaces Freda Ayisi.
Substitution, Charlton Athletic Women. Emily Simpkins replaces Mary Bashford.
Freda Ayisi (Charlton Athletic Women) hits the bar with a right footed shot from outside the box.
Attempt saved. Melissa Johnson (Charlton Athletic Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Substitution, Bristol City Women. Mari Ward replaces Shania Hayles.
Attempt saved. Chloè Bull (Bristol City Women) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Substitution, Bristol City Women. Abi Harrison replaces Ella Powell.
Substitution, Bristol City Women. Jessica Woolley replaces Maddi Wilde.
Substitution, Bristol City Women. Jodie Hutton replaces Elysia Boddy.
Substitution, Charlton Athletic Women. Lauren Bruton replaces Angela Addison.
Attempt saved. Chloè Bull (Bristol City Women) header from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Booking
Rachel Newborough (Charlton Athletic Women) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Attempt missed. Chloè Bull (Bristol City Women) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left.
Goal!
Goal! Charlton Athletic Women 2, Bristol City Women 0. Kiera Skeels (Charlton Athletic Women) header from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner.