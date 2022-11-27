Manchester City Women v Sunderland Ladies

Match ends, Manchester City Women 3, Sunderland Women 0.
Line-ups
Man City Women
Formation 4-3-3
- 1Roebuck
- 14MorganSubstituted forAleixandriat 62'minutes
- 6HoughtonSubstituted forKennedyat 76'minutes
- 5Greenwood
- 15OuahabiSubstituted forStokesat 62'minutes
- 12Angeldahl
- 8Fowler
- 25HasegawaSubstituted forMaceat 62'minutes
- 13RasoBooked at 80mins
- 21ShawSubstituted forMarley-Paraskevasat 77'minutes
- 41Blakstad
Substitutes
- 3Stokes
- 4Aleixandri
- 30Mace
- 33Kennedy
- 35Keating
- 36Hutchings
- 37Marley-Paraskevas
- 38Prior
- 42Dahou
Sunderland Ladies
Formation 5-4-1
- 13Moan
- 19BeerSubstituted forBrownat 45'minutes
- 2Herron
- 5McCatty
- 27Westrup
- 6Griffiths
- 20DoddsSubstituted forHolmesat 68'minutes
- 10Brown
- 18McInnesSubstituted forKellyat 45'minutes
- 21MandersSubstituted forEdeat 68'minutes
- 9Gears
Substitutes
- 8Scarr
- 11Brown
- 14Kelly
- 16Ede
- 24Holmes
- 30Jardine
- Referee:
- Stacey Fullicks
- Attendance:
- 1,672
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home64%
- Away36%
- Shots
- Home14
- Away1
- Shots on Target
- Home8
- Away0
- Corners
- Home10
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home7
- Away4
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Manchester City Women 3, Sunderland Women 0.
Post update
Lois Marley-Paraskevas (Manchester City Women) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Emma Kelly (Sunderland Women).
Post update
Attempt saved. Mary Fowler (Manchester City Women) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Post update
Corner, Manchester City Women. Conceded by Grace McCatty.
Post update
Corner, Manchester City Women. Conceded by Neve Herron.
Post update
Corner, Manchester City Women. Conceded by Claudia Moan.
Post update
Attempt missed. Lois Marley-Paraskevas (Manchester City Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left.
Booking
Hayley Raso (Manchester City Women) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Foul by Hayley Raso (Manchester City Women).
Post update
Louise Griffiths (Sunderland Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Attempt missed. Julie Blakstad (Manchester City Women) left footed shot from very close range is too high.
Post update
Attempt saved. Ruby Mace (Manchester City Women) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Substitution
Substitution, Manchester City Women. Lois Marley-Paraskevas replaces Khadija Shaw.
Substitution
Substitution, Manchester City Women. Alanna Kennedy replaces Stephanie Houghton.
Post update
Corner, Manchester City Women. Conceded by Grace McCatty.
Post update
Attempt saved. Khadija Shaw (Manchester City Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Post update
Corner, Manchester City Women. Conceded by Grace McCatty.
Post update
Attempt saved. Julie Blakstad (Manchester City Women) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.