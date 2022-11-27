Close menu
The FA Women's League Cup - Group B
Liverpool WomenLiverpool Women1Blackburn LadiesBlackburn Ladies0

Liverpool Women v Blackburn Ladies

Line-ups

Liverpool Women

Formation 4-4-2

  • 22Kirby
  • 2KoivistoSubstituted forHindsat 45'minutes
  • 4Roberts
  • 28Campbell
  • 3Robe
  • 34Silcock
  • 7KearnsSubstituted forHollandat 66'minutes
  • 6MatthewsSubstituted forWardlawat 45'minutes
  • 20DanielsSubstituted forvan de Sandenat 81'minutes
  • 11LawleySubstituted forStengelat 45'minutes
  • 17Humphrey

Substitutes

  • 5Fahey
  • 8Wardlaw
  • 10Furness
  • 12Hinds
  • 18Holland
  • 19van de Sanden
  • 21Cumings
  • 24Stengel

Blackburn Ladies

Formation 4-5-1

  • 1Brooks
  • 2Dixon
  • 6Richards
  • 5Seed
  • 3Coan
  • 17ChandaranaSubstituted forFentonat 47'minutes
  • 11HornbySubstituted forJordanat 78'minutes
  • 19SmithSubstituted forMurphyat 69'minutes
  • 20WilliamsSubstituted forLeekat 68'minutes
  • 25Worthington
  • 21ThomasSubstituted forCromptonat 69'minutes

Substitutes

  • 4Fenton
  • 7Crompton
  • 9Jordan
  • 13Leek
  • 24Murphy
  • 29Nokuthula
  • 99Salgado
Referee:
Melissa Burgin

Match Stats

Home TeamLiverpool WomenAway TeamBlackburn Ladies
Possession
Home64%
Away36%
Shots
Home9
Away1
Shots on Target
Home3
Away0
Corners
Home13
Away3
Fouls
Home3
Away6

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Liverpool Women 1, Blackburn Rovers Ladies 0.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Liverpool Women 1, Blackburn Rovers Ladies 0.

  3. Post update

    Rhiannon Roberts (Liverpool Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  4. Post update

    Foul by Saffron Jordan (Blackburn Rovers Ladies).

  5. Post update

    Attempt missed. Ceri Holland (Liverpool Women) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.

  6. Post update

    Attempt missed. Rhiannon Roberts (Liverpool Women) header from the centre of the box is too high.

  7. Post update

    Hannah Silcock (Liverpool Women) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  8. Post update

    Foul by Helen Seed (Blackburn Rovers Ladies).

  9. Substitution

    Substitution, Liverpool Women. Shanice van de Sanden replaces Yana Daniels.

  10. Post update

    Attempt missed. Leighanne Robe (Liverpool Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high.

  11. Post update

    Corner, Liverpool Women. Conceded by Jade Richards.

  12. Substitution

    Substitution, Blackburn Rovers Ladies. Saffron Jordan replaces Megan Hornby.

  13. Post update

    Corner, Liverpool Women. Conceded by Jade Richards.

  14. Post update

    Attempt missed. Carla Humphrey (Liverpool Women) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.

  15. Post update

    Rhiannon Roberts (Liverpool Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  16. Post update

    Foul by Nicola Worthington (Blackburn Rovers Ladies).

  17. Post update

    Corner, Blackburn Rovers Ladies. Conceded by Hannah Silcock.

  18. Post update

    Corner, Liverpool Women. Conceded by Helen Seed.

  19. Substitution

    Substitution, Blackburn Rovers Ladies. Niamh Murphy replaces Evie Smith.

  20. Substitution

    Substitution, Blackburn Rovers Ladies. Farah Crompton replaces Lauren Thomas.

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Everton Women21104135
2Durham Women20205504
3Aston Villa Women20202203
4Man Utd Women20203302
5Sheffield United Women201136-31

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Liverpool Women33006069
2Man City Women22009096
3Leicester City Women210134-13
4Sunderland Ladies200204-40
5Blackburn Ladies3003010-100

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1West Ham Women21103215
2Brighton Women21014403
3B'ham City Women21013303
4London City Lionesses201134-11

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Lewes Women22006156
2Bristol City Women21015233
3Charlton Athletic Women210123-13
4Crystal Palace Women200218-70

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Tottenham Women22007256
2Reading Women21014223
3Coventry United Ladies210135-23
4Southampton F.C. Women200205-50
Top Stories