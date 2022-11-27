London City Lionesses v Brighton & Hove Albion Women

Match ends, London City Lionesses 1, Brighton and Hove Albion Women 2.
Line-ups
London City Lionesses
Formation 4-4-2
- 30Yañez
- 15NolanBooked at 75mins
- 6Girasoli
- 14Bennett
- 2Neville
- 22JoelSubstituted forFitzgeraldat 45'minutes
- 24HopcroftSubstituted forAggat 45'minutesBooked at 47mins
- 8RodgersSubstituted forKitchingat 90+6'minutes
- 11NapierSubstituted forShepherdat 71'minutes
- 19EwensSubstituted forMuyaat 45'minutes
- 20Primus
Substitutes
- 7Shepherd
- 10Agg
- 12Cull
- 16Muya
- 17Fitzgerald
- 18Pedersen
- 25Heuchan
- 27Kitching
Brighton Women
Formation 3-4-3
- 1Walsh
- 8ConnollySubstituted forOlmeat 78'minutes
- 15Green
- 20Williams
- 3Pattinson
- 22Robinson
- 7SarriSubstituted forKullbergat 90+7'minutes
- 2Fox
- 11TerlandSubstituted forCarterat 52'minutes
- 14Park
- 12BanceSubstituted forLeeat 58'minutes
Substitutes
- 9Lee
- 10Olme
- 16Kullberg
- 17Symonds
- 18Carter
- 23Jarvis
- 40Startup
- Referee:
- Kirsty Dowle
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home48%
- Away52%
- Shots
- Home6
- Away6
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away4
- Corners
- Home4
- Away4
- Fouls
- Home8
- Away12
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, London City Lionesses 1, Brighton and Hove Albion Women 2.
Substitution
Substitution, Brighton and Hove Albion Women. Emma Kullberg replaces Veatriki Sarri.
Substitution
Substitution, London City Lionesses. Katie Kitching replaces Amy Rodgers.
Post update
Corner, London City Lionesses. Conceded by Kayleigh Green.
Post update
Atlanta Primus (London City Lionesses) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Julia Olme (Brighton and Hove Albion Women).
Post update
Attempt saved. Lily Agg (London City Lionesses) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Post update
Lily Agg (London City Lionesses) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Post update
Foul by Julia Olme (Brighton and Hove Albion Women).
Post update
Lucy Shepherd (London City Lionesses) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Danielle Carter (Brighton and Hove Albion Women).
Post update
Attempt saved. Harley Bennett (London City Lionesses) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Post update
Corner, London City Lionesses. Conceded by Katie Robinson.
Post update
Foul by Danielle Carter (Brighton and Hove Albion Women).
Post update
Lily Agg (London City Lionesses) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Park Ye-Eun (Brighton and Hove Albion Women).
Post update
Lily Agg (London City Lionesses) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Victoria Williams (Brighton and Hove Albion Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Atlanta Primus (London City Lionesses).