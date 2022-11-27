Close menu
The FA Women's League Cup - Group C
London City LionessesLondon City Lionesses1Brighton WomenBrighton & Hove Albion Women2

London City Lionesses v Brighton & Hove Albion Women

Last updated on .From the section Football

Line-ups

London City Lionesses

Formation 4-4-2

  • 30Yañez
  • 15NolanBooked at 75mins
  • 6Girasoli
  • 14Bennett
  • 2Neville
  • 22JoelSubstituted forFitzgeraldat 45'minutes
  • 24HopcroftSubstituted forAggat 45'minutesBooked at 47mins
  • 8RodgersSubstituted forKitchingat 90+6'minutes
  • 11NapierSubstituted forShepherdat 71'minutes
  • 19EwensSubstituted forMuyaat 45'minutes
  • 20Primus

Substitutes

  • 7Shepherd
  • 10Agg
  • 12Cull
  • 16Muya
  • 17Fitzgerald
  • 18Pedersen
  • 25Heuchan
  • 27Kitching

Brighton Women

Formation 3-4-3

  • 1Walsh
  • 8ConnollySubstituted forOlmeat 78'minutes
  • 15Green
  • 20Williams
  • 3Pattinson
  • 22Robinson
  • 7SarriSubstituted forKullbergat 90+7'minutes
  • 2Fox
  • 11TerlandSubstituted forCarterat 52'minutes
  • 14Park
  • 12BanceSubstituted forLeeat 58'minutes

Substitutes

  • 9Lee
  • 10Olme
  • 16Kullberg
  • 17Symonds
  • 18Carter
  • 23Jarvis
  • 40Startup
Referee:
Kirsty Dowle

Match Stats

Home TeamLondon City LionessesAway TeamBrighton Women
Possession
Home48%
Away52%
Shots
Home6
Away6
Shots on Target
Home3
Away4
Corners
Home4
Away4
Fouls
Home8
Away12

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, London City Lionesses 1, Brighton and Hove Albion Women 2.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, London City Lionesses 1, Brighton and Hove Albion Women 2.

  3. Substitution

    Substitution, Brighton and Hove Albion Women. Emma Kullberg replaces Veatriki Sarri.

  4. Substitution

    Substitution, London City Lionesses. Katie Kitching replaces Amy Rodgers.

  5. Post update

    Corner, London City Lionesses. Conceded by Kayleigh Green.

  6. Post update

    Atlanta Primus (London City Lionesses) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  7. Post update

    Foul by Julia Olme (Brighton and Hove Albion Women).

  8. Post update

    Attempt saved. Lily Agg (London City Lionesses) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.

  9. Post update

    Lily Agg (London City Lionesses) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  10. Post update

    Foul by Julia Olme (Brighton and Hove Albion Women).

  11. Post update

    Lucy Shepherd (London City Lionesses) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  12. Post update

    Foul by Danielle Carter (Brighton and Hove Albion Women).

  13. Post update

    Attempt saved. Harley Bennett (London City Lionesses) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.

  14. Post update

    Corner, London City Lionesses. Conceded by Katie Robinson.

  15. Post update

    Foul by Danielle Carter (Brighton and Hove Albion Women).

  16. Post update

    Lily Agg (London City Lionesses) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  17. Post update

    Foul by Park Ye-Eun (Brighton and Hove Albion Women).

  18. Post update

    Lily Agg (London City Lionesses) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  19. Post update

    Victoria Williams (Brighton and Hove Albion Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  20. Post update

    Foul by Atlanta Primus (London City Lionesses).

Page 1 of 4
Navigate to the last page

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Everton Women21104135
2Durham Women20205504
3Aston Villa Women20202203
4Man Utd Women20203302
5Sheffield United Women201136-31

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Liverpool Women33006069
2Man City Women22009096
3Leicester City Women210134-13
4Sunderland Ladies200204-40
5Blackburn Ladies3003010-100

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1West Ham Women21103215
2Brighton Women21014403
3B'ham City Women21013303
4London City Lionesses201134-11

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Lewes Women22006156
2Bristol City Women21015233
3Charlton Athletic Women210123-13
4Crystal Palace Women200218-70

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Tottenham Women22007256
2Reading Women21014223
3Coventry United Ladies210135-23
4Southampton F.C. Women200205-50
View full The FA Women's League Cup tables

Top Stories