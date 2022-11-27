Close menu
Scottish Women's Premier League 1
Hamilton Academical WomenHamilton Academical Women16:00MotherwellMotherwell
Venue: New Douglas Park

Hamilton Academical Women v Motherwell

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Rangers119204814729
2Celtic119114724528
3Glasgow City109103733428
4Hearts106041410418
5Partick Thistle Women104331815315
6Hibernian104242021-114
7Motherwell103251421-711
8Dundee United Women103161126-1510
9Spartans102351022-129
10Hamilton Academical Women103071235-239
11Aberdeen Women10118830-224
12Glasgow Women100010457-530
