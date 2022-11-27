Last updated on .From the section Wales

Joe Allen sinks to the turf after Wales' defeat by Iran

Wales' Joe Allen says team-mates Gareth Bale and Aaron Ramsey can rise to the occasion when they face England needing a victory for any chance of improbable progress to the World Cup last 16.

Bale and Ramsey were way off the pace as Wales were beaten 2-0 by Iran on Friday to leave them bottom of Group B.

Wales must now beat England on Tuesday and hope the USA draw with Iran.

"Two incredible players - they are and have been for our country," said Allen, who is fit to start against England.

"I don't think there's anyone else in the squad who's reached the heights they're capable of.

"It's a huge game coming up. They're big-game players and always have been and hopefully, if any criticism has come their way, then they'll be able to answer a few of those critics with a top performance."

This is Wales' first appearance at a World Cup for 64 years but, after months of build-up, their performances in Qatar have been disappointing.

Fortunate to get away with a draw in their opening match against the United States, Robert Page's men were dire against Iran, repeating the mistakes they made against the States and getting thoroughly outplayed by their opponents.

Bale and Ramsey are two greats of Welsh football. Bale, Wales' captain and all-time leading scorer in men's football, is widely regarded as the greatest player to come from the country, while Ramsey is not far behind in the rankings.

Against Iran, however, they produced two of their worst displays in international football and ended the game with the lowest ratings of all Wales players by BBC Sport readers.

If there was the slightest semblance of positive news to take from the Iran defeat, it was Allen's return in midfield as a late substitute, after a hamstring injury had kept him out since September.

"[It is] mixed feelings in terms of the pride of playing for my country in a World Cup but a very disappointing performance and result," said Allen, who confirmed he is now "good to go" against England.

"We're not where we hoped to be two games into the group stage. In terms of what went wrong, I don't think there's any one thing you could put your finger on.

"We've gone through everywhere we can improve and, so far, it's not been a fair reflection of what we're capable of.

"That's been a real disappointment because we can offer so much more and we will certainly will have to do that in the next game."

Wales face a daunting task as they aim to get out of their group, a feat achieved in the nation's three previous major tournaments.

In their only other World Cup appearance, in 1958, Wales reached the quarter-finals, and at Euro 2016 and Euro 2020 they got to the semi-finals and last 16 respectively.

If Page's side are to reach the knockout rounds in Qatar, they must first beat England and then hope the United States and Iran cannot be separated - or if that draw does not materialise, Wales must beat England by four goals to qualify at their neighbours' expense.

Either way, Wales need to win against England, something they have not managed since 1984.

"It's not impossible," said Allen. "It's a tough task.

"It's always uncomfortable when it's not in your hands and you're relying on certain things to unfold but, while there's still a chance, it's really simple for us.

"We're fully motivated, fully incentivised into throwing absolutely everything into getting the win. Then, who knows? Hopefully, there's a chance we can still get us out of this group."

