World Cup 2022: Wales' Allen backs Bale and Ramsey to shine in England game

By Dafydd PritchardBBC Sport Wales

Last updated on .From the section Wales

Joe Allen sinks to the turf after Wales' defeat by Iran
Wales' Joe Allen says team-mates Gareth Bale and Aaron Ramsey can rise to the occasion when they face England needing a victory for any chance of improbable progress to the World Cup last 16.

Bale and Ramsey were way off the pace as Wales were beaten 2-0 by Iran on Friday to leave them bottom of Group B.

Wales must now beat England on Tuesday and hope the USA draw with Iran.

"Two incredible players - they are and have been for our country," said Allen, who is fit to start against England.

"I don't think there's anyone else in the squad who's reached the heights they're capable of.

"It's a huge game coming up. They're big-game players and always have been and hopefully, if any criticism has come their way, then they'll be able to answer a few of those critics with a top performance."

This is Wales' first appearance at a World Cup for 64 years but, after months of build-up, their performances in Qatar have been disappointing.

Fortunate to get away with a draw in their opening match against the United States, Robert Page's men were dire against Iran, repeating the mistakes they made against the States and getting thoroughly outplayed by their opponents.

Bale and Ramsey are two greats of Welsh football. Bale, Wales' captain and all-time leading scorer in men's football, is widely regarded as the greatest player to come from the country, while Ramsey is not far behind in the rankings.

Against Iran, however, they produced two of their worst displays in international football and ended the game with the lowest ratings of all Wales players by BBC Sport readers.

If there was the slightest semblance of positive news to take from the Iran defeat, it was Allen's return in midfield as a late substitute, after a hamstring injury had kept him out since September.

"[It is] mixed feelings in terms of the pride of playing for my country in a World Cup but a very disappointing performance and result," said Allen, who confirmed he is now "good to go" against England.

"We're not where we hoped to be two games into the group stage. In terms of what went wrong, I don't think there's any one thing you could put your finger on.

"We've gone through everywhere we can improve and, so far, it's not been a fair reflection of what we're capable of.

"That's been a real disappointment because we can offer so much more and we will certainly will have to do that in the next game."

Wales face a daunting task as they aim to get out of their group, a feat achieved in the nation's three previous major tournaments.

In their only other World Cup appearance, in 1958, Wales reached the quarter-finals, and at Euro 2016 and Euro 2020 they got to the semi-finals and last 16 respectively.

If Page's side are to reach the knockout rounds in Qatar, they must first beat England and then hope the United States and Iran cannot be separated - or if that draw does not materialise, Wales must beat England by four goals to qualify at their neighbours' expense.

Either way, Wales need to win against England, something they have not managed since 1984.

"It's not impossible," said Allen. "It's a tough task.

"It's always uncomfortable when it's not in your hands and you're relying on certain things to unfold but, while there's still a chance, it's really simple for us.

"We're fully motivated, fully incentivised into throwing absolutely everything into getting the win. Then, who knows? Hopefully, there's a chance we can still get us out of this group."

Comments

Join the conversation

46 comments

  • Comment posted by colinnicholson, today at 14:25

    The quality of most games is dire….Favourite attacking plan seems to attempt a move forward for 2 passes then stop and go sideways then backwards for the next 20 passes

  • Comment posted by GSzzz, today at 14:24

    England must exploit Wales leaky defence.

  • Comment posted by The DOOG, today at 14:23

    If England play as bad as the USA game, when we couldn't string two passes together in their half. Then a 0-0 draw looks the likely result.

  • Comment posted by Seahouses Pompey, today at 14:23

    As an England fan I hope Ramsey and Bale play. They’ve held wales back so far in this World Cup. Time to stop being selfish and retire.

  • Comment posted by Babwe , today at 14:21

    Wales simply have not performed in their 2 games and have missed the chance to get out of the group. Expect more huffing and puffing against England.

  • Comment posted by gowgetter, today at 14:20

    Any half decent team can shine against England, the USA for instance...

  • Comment posted by Robin, today at 14:18

    People are being very generous about England. I believe they've been very poor so far.

  • Comment posted by 2hh6s2mt, today at 14:18

    The only thing that makes Bale shine is the creosote fake tan.

  • Comment posted by AlexM, today at 14:16

    I believe the Welsh will find something when playing England and add Southgate's negative and ridiculous defence minded tactics, a shock could happen.

  • Comment posted by Pre-raphaelite, today at 14:16

    I've admired Wales playing in the past but unfortunately your team is now past it. Confidence and talking a good game is one thing, putting it on the pitch is another.

  • Comment posted by Robin, today at 14:15

    Given how England have played so far I think Wales are certainly capable of beating them. Wales actually look like they want to win. England are unlikely to make it past the quarter finals. Football may be coming home but not anytime soon.

  • Comment posted by margaret, today at 14:11

    Poor Page should drop all 3 or it will bea massacre

  • Comment posted by jambo1, today at 14:09

    Old guard no longer cutting it. Will not beat England and will be heading home.

  • Comment posted by joe robert, today at 14:09

    they would shine if the game was reduced to 15 mins, after that bale can barely run, ramsey has a bit more puff....

  • Comment posted by cunny, today at 14:05

    If they draw with england that's a win for them when comparing both squads .

  • Comment posted by Ook the Librarian, today at 14:05

    How can you expect 2 players, past their prime, who probably havent played 90 minutes all season ... to play 100mins plus three times in 8 days and perform at the level they did 5 years ago.

    Ramsay couldnt cut it in Scotland (no offense) ... and Bale's legs have gone - perhaps he would get round the pitch better in a golf caddy!

  • Comment posted by alan, today at 14:04

    No Welsh player would make the English squad. And the English squad has a few duffers in it.

    • Reply posted by Llyr, today at 14:24

      Llyr replied:
      Ben Davies would walk into the team as the left sided centre back.

  • Comment posted by CastorTroy, today at 14:04

    Not one of the Welsh players would make the England squad. It could be 4, 5, 6 nil to England.

    • Reply posted by Ook the Librarian, today at 14:06

      Ook the Librarian replied:
      Not with Maguire playing ... maybe 5,6 or 7 - 1

  • Comment posted by Galloping Foxley, today at 14:03

    "Shine" what?
    Shoes.

  • Comment posted by stumped, today at 14:03

    'SHINE', they are going to have to sparkle like a diamond covered in more diamonds to get anywhere.

