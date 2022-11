Last updated on .From the section Ipswich

Listen to the latest Tractor Social podcast on Ipswich Town from BBC Radio Suffolk, with Graeme McLoughlin, Connor Bennett and guests.

Goalscorers Gassan Ahadme and Lucy O'Brien reflect on FA Cup wins for both Ipswich Town's men and women, while Tractor Girls boss Joe Sheehan gets ready for Christmas.

You can also catch up with all this season's previous episodes.