Rangers' 1-1 draw at St Mirren in the last game before the winter break proved to be Giovanni van Bronckhorst's final match in charge

Sacked Rangers manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst says he faced "unique challenges" and "very difficult circumstances" in the job this season.

The Dutchman has broken his silence six days after his year-long tenure was ended with the club nine points adrift of Premiership leaders Celtic.

Rangers won the Scottish Cup and were Europa League runners-up last season.

"This season, like every year at Rangers, the first priority is domestic success," Van Bronckhorst said.

He added on Instagram: "I understand the hurt when wins become draws, and worse, when we experience defeat. That isn't acceptable at a club of Rangers' standing, no one understood that and felt that more than I did.

"I faced unique challenges and some very difficult circumstances to operate in.

"Rangers FC will always be in my heart and I wish the club all the success for the future. Once a Ranger, always a Ranger."

Rangers sold two of the pillars of last season's success, with Calvin Bassey moving to Ajax for a club-record £19.6m and Joe Aribo joining Southampton in a £6m deal.

Of the seven new arrivals brought in during the summer, only striker Antonio Colak has proved an immediate success.

Van Bronckhorst ended Rangers' 12-year absence from the Champions League group stage this season, steering the club through two qualifying rounds, but they ended with six defeats from six and the worst record in the competition's history.

Rangers were thrashed 4-0 by derby rivals Celtic in September and Van Bronckhorst was sacked after his side won just two of their five league fixtures heading into the World Cup break.

The 47-year-old, a former Rangers midfielder, says it was a "privilege" to manage the club and that he leaves with some "wonderful memories".

"My backroom team and I worked with energy, passion and were driven with a belief that we could achieve amazing things," he added. "We treated our roles with respect, optimism and determination.

"We experienced some incredible highs, especially on our European journey to Seville. Winning the Scottish Cup for the first time in over a decade and qualifying for the group stage of the Champions League is something I am very proud of.

"The passion of our support drove us on to achieve those wonderful memories. For that, I am forever grateful to every single one of you who travelled near and far, spent your hard earned money, and never gave up supporting our team."