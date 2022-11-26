Last updated on .From the section Scottish

Rangers hope to announce Michael Beale as their new manager in the next 48 hours, and the 42-year-old aims to bring several members of his Queens Park Rangers coaching staff. (Sun) external-link

Beale's move is edging closer after Rangers made an official approach to QPR for the manager, who will cost the Ibrox club £1.5m in compensation. (Scotsman) external-link

The demands and expectation at Rangers are higher now than when Beale first worked at the club as Steven Gerrard's assistant and went two seasons without silverware, says former Ibrox striker Kenny Miller. (Sunday Mail) external-link

Ex-Rangers and England striker Jermain Defoe rates Beale among the best coaches he worked with in a 22-year career. (Sunday Mail) external-link

Sheffield United striker Oli McBurnie says his failure to score for Scotland is "always haunting me" as he vowed to earn a recall to Steve Clarke's squad. (Sunday Mail) external-link

Former Celtic right-back Mark Wilson says Anthony Ralston is good enough to hold down a first-team place despite the expected arrival of Alistair Johnston adding to the competition alongside Josip Juranovic. (Sunday Mail) external-link

Wolves are the latest English Premier League club to track Aberdeen youngster Lewis Pirie, who has scored 33 goals for club and country this season. (Sunday Mail) external-link