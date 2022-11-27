Close menu

Bournemouth make Gary O'Neil manager on permanent basis

Last updated on

Gary O'Neil
O'Neil joined Bournemouth's coaching staff in February 2021

Bournemouth have appointed Gary O'Neil as their manager on a permanent basis following his spell as interim boss.

The 39-year-old took the helm at Vitality Stadium after head coach Scott Parker was sacked in August.

O'Neil has signed a one-and-a-half year contract, which has the option to be extended for a further 12 months.

Bournemouth have earned 13 points from 11 top-flight games with O'Neil in interim charge, and are 14th in the Premier League.

He has also guided the Cherries to the fourth round in the Carabao Cup courtesy of a 4-1 win against Everton. That was followed by a 3-0 league win over the Toffees in their final game before the World Cup break.

"We have been impressed with the way he has conducted himself from the moment he joined the club and feel he has earned this opportunity to continue to take the team and the club forward," Bournemouth chief executive Neill Blake said.

"Gary has worked tirelessly and diligently on the training pitch and the players have responded by producing some excellent performances and results.

"It was evident from the reception he received from our supporters following the Premier League win against Everton that they have also appreciated his efforts and we are all looking forward to continuing our working relationship with him."

The decision has been made amid the prospect of the Cherries being taken over by a Las Vegas-based consortium.

Former Leeds boss Marcelo Bielsa held talks about becoming the new manager, but O'Neil will now have the chance to build on his interim spell.

As a player, he made more than 450 appearances for clubs including Portsmouth, Middlesbrough, West Ham, QPR and Norwich.

He took up his first coaching role in August 2020, when he became assistant manager with Liverpool's Under-23s.

O'Neil joined the coaching set-up at Bournemouth under former manager Jonathan Woodgate in February 2021, and took over the first team after Parker's departure following a 9-0 defeat by Liverpool.

The Cherries' first game after the World Cup will be their Carabao Cup tie away to Newcastle on 21 December, followed by a visit to Chelsea in the league on 27 December.

Comments

Join the conversation

29 comments

  • Comment posted by ItsAllOverNowBabyBlue, today at 12:54

    Tinpot club, tinpot ground. Corportate football with Russian money. Everything that is wrong with the game. Let's hope they get relegated.

  • Comment posted by Piers Catchfire, today at 12:53

    Strange decision with the change of ownership on the horizon. If you are going to inject cash you need a mamage with a good scouting network and am not sure Gary has one. His strength is in getting the most out of what he has.

  • Comment posted by Mark , today at 12:52

    Deserves the chance to show what he can do with a Bournemouth team that can stay up.

  • Comment posted by Ella, today at 12:52

    Well done Gary O’Neill and Bournemouth! Thoroughly deserved

  • Comment posted by Seaburn Red, today at 12:52

    I think he's done quite well, hopefully he can keep Bournemouth up.

  • Comment posted by JamieM, today at 12:52

    Unfortunately a cost effective decision rather than one of faith. Bit worried as a tough first gig fighting for survival in premier league.

    Had hoped for a more experienced guy, even if Gary worked alongside to gain more knowledge.

    Has done ok so far and we get behind him as always with our managers.

    Good luck Gary and come on the cherries 🤞

  • Comment posted by simon ritter, today at 12:51

    Good luck to O'Neil. I liked him as a midfielder and he's steadied the Bournemouth ship. We now have four English managers in the EPL: Howe, Lampard, O'Neil and Potter. No English manager/head coach has won the title since Sky invented football for the 1992-93 season. Thirty years and counting . . . When will it happen, if ever?

  • Comment posted by toomuch, today at 12:50

    His first game will be an interesting one, against ex Bournmouth man Eddie Howe

  • Comment posted by Johnny Whiteman, today at 12:48

    Hopefully he can keep them in the EPL to make up the numbers.
    Most experts, of which I am one, expect the 3 relegated teams to be:

    Wolves
    Everton
    West Ham

    • Reply posted by bhardie, today at 12:55

      bhardie replied:
      I too am an expert. I now believe that Bournemouth will be relegated. Do you agree? Experts should agree.

  • Comment posted by The Lobster, today at 12:47

    Gary deserves a chance, he has certainly got an improvement out of the team. Be good for everyone if Bournemouth stay in the PL, a nice place to watch your away games and stay for a few days.

  • Comment posted by sp141068, today at 12:46

    Early days but looks a good manager. Hope it goes well for him 👍 UTB

  • Comment posted by Edmund Dantes, today at 12:46

    At last a football club making a pragmatic decision. Good luck to Gary O'Neil.
    Thank you Bournemouth for giving a British manager an opportunity in the top flight.

    • Reply posted by ItsAllOverNowBabyBlue, today at 12:55

      ItsAllOverNowBabyBlue replied:
      And pay him with Russian money?

  • Comment posted by joffey, today at 12:46

    Love gary,but why not give him contract till end of season with massive bonus if he achieves boards targets ,keeps him on his toes and gives club options

  • Comment posted by blue, today at 12:43

    The question is will the owners want him???

  • Comment posted by crowman, today at 12:43

    A good choice and a brave one, but Gary stepped up to the job and showed that he was as capable as any of the more well-known names being speculated about.

  • Comment posted by NUTS, today at 12:41

    Has earned his chance!

  • Comment posted by Consett Mag, today at 12:39

    Good luck to Bournemouth! Their lack of a decent stadium won't help their development but at least they're sticking with a manager whose got them some good results.

  • Comment posted by Author Visionary Dreamweaver plus Commenter, today at 12:39

    Congratulations Gary!

  • Comment posted by bananaman12345, today at 12:38

    Good choice. I'm not a Bournemouth fan but I am pleased that the club has rewarded a British manager for his commitment and results

  • Comment posted by Juststanninhere, today at 12:33

    Fair Play to the cherries not being seduced by a non english speaking manager who will last half a season and demand a ludicrously large wage and severance package.

    • Reply posted by Edmund Dantes, today at 12:52

      Edmund Dantes replied:
      As well as the results he has achieved, I think that is probably why Mr O'Neil has been given the job.

