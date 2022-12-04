Reading Women v Tottenham Hotspur Women

Attempt saved. Tia Primmer (Reading Women) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Reading WomenReading Women0Tottenham WomenTottenham Hotspur Women0
Formation 3-5-2
Formation 4-2-3-1
Faye Bryson (Reading Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Ashleigh Neville (Tottenham Hotspur Women).
Offside, Tottenham Hotspur Women. Ashleigh Neville tries a through ball, but Shelina Zadorsky is caught offside.
Attempt blocked. Eveliina Summanen (Tottenham Hotspur Women) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Foul by Gemma Evans (Reading Women).
Rosella Ayane (Tottenham Hotspur Women) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Justine Vanhaevermaet (Reading Women).
Amy Turner (Tottenham Hotspur Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Chelsea Women
|9
|8
|0
|1
|28
|6
|22
|24
|2
|Man Utd Women
|8
|7
|0
|1
|23
|5
|18
|21
|3
|Arsenal Women
|8
|7
|0
|1
|21
|4
|17
|21
|4
|Man City Women
|7
|5
|0
|2
|17
|8
|9
|15
|5
|West Ham Women
|8
|4
|0
|4
|13
|16
|-3
|12
|6
|Aston Villa Women
|8
|4
|0
|4
|12
|15
|-3
|12
|7
|Tottenham Women
|7
|3
|1
|3
|11
|11
|0
|10
|8
|Everton Women
|8
|3
|0
|5
|7
|10
|-3
|9
|9
|Brighton Women
|7
|2
|1
|4
|10
|26
|-16
|7
|10
|Liverpool Women
|8
|1
|2
|5
|9
|16
|-7
|5
|11
|Reading Women
|9
|1
|2
|6
|9
|20
|-11
|5
|12
|Leicester City Women
|9
|0
|0
|9
|2
|25
|-23
|0