The FA Women's Super League
Reading WomenReading Women0Tottenham WomenTottenham Hotspur Women0

Reading Women v Tottenham Hotspur Women

Last updated on .From the section Football

Line-ups

Reading Women

Formation 3-5-2

  • 25Burns
  • 2Bryson
  • 5Evans
  • 14Cooper
  • 9Eikeland
  • 37Primmer
  • 51Troelsgaard
  • 27Vanhaevermaet
  • 28Woodham
  • 12Harries
  • 11Wade

Substitutes

  • 7Wellings
  • 15Hendrix
  • 17Caldwell
  • 18Jane
  • 30Poulter

Tottenham Women

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 22Spencer
  • 4Turner
  • 5Bartrip
  • 3Zadorsky
  • 13Ale
  • 25Summanen
  • 15James
  • 7Naz
  • 24Spence
  • 29Neville
  • 23Ayane

Substitutes

  • 1Korpela
  • 6Harrop
  • 8Cho
  • 9Karczewska
  • 14Ildhusøy
  • 18Ubogagu
  • 26Pearse
  • 39Gunning-Williams
Referee:
Carl Brook

Match Stats

Home TeamReading WomenAway TeamTottenham Women
Possession
Home63%
Away37%
Shots
Home1
Away1
Shots on Target
Home1
Away0
Corners
Home0
Away0
Fouls
Home2
Away1

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Attempt saved. Tia Primmer (Reading Women) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.

  2. Post update

    Faye Bryson (Reading Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  3. Post update

    Foul by Ashleigh Neville (Tottenham Hotspur Women).

  4. Post update

    Offside, Tottenham Hotspur Women. Ashleigh Neville tries a through ball, but Shelina Zadorsky is caught offside.

  5. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Eveliina Summanen (Tottenham Hotspur Women) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

  6. Post update

    Foul by Gemma Evans (Reading Women).

  7. Post update

    Rosella Ayane (Tottenham Hotspur Women) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  8. Post update

    Foul by Justine Vanhaevermaet (Reading Women).

  9. Post update

    Amy Turner (Tottenham Hotspur Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  10. Kick Off

    First Half begins.

  11. Post update

    Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Sunday 4th December 2022

  • Reading WomenReading Women0Tottenham WomenTottenham Hotspur Women0
  • Liverpool WomenLiverpool Women14:00West Ham WomenWest Ham United Women
  • Man City WomenManchester City Women14:00Brighton WomenBrighton & Hove Albion Women

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Chelsea Women98012862224
2Man Utd Women87012351821
3Arsenal Women87012141721
4Man City Women7502178915
5West Ham Women84041316-312
6Aston Villa Women84041215-312
7Tottenham Women73131111010
8Everton Women8305710-39
9Brighton Women72141026-167
10Liverpool Women8125916-75
11Reading Women9126920-115
12Leicester City Women9009225-230
View full The FA Women's Super League table

