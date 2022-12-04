Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Manchester City were rampant in the first half as they dispatched Brighton

Manchester City kept up the pressure on the top three in the Women's Super League with a comfortable home win over Brighton.

All three goals for the hosts came inside the first 26 minutes as Gareth Taylor's fourth-placed side made a blistering start at the Academy Stadium.

City were imperious in the first half with England forward Chloe Kelly at the heart of everything.

Kelly's in-swinging corner led to the opening goal as Brighton goalkeeper Megan Walsh fumbled a regulation take and the ball went in off Seagulls' midfielder Veatriki Sarri in the 11th minute.

Julie Blakstad doubled the lead eight minutes later with a superb diving header to divert Kelly's left-footed cross-cum-shot into the bottom corner.

Then, with Brighton reeling, Laura Coombs added a third on 26 minutes with a fierce strike from 20 yards out that gave Walsh no chance.

City could have added to their lead before the break and would have done were it not for a fine save from Walsh to deny Coombs in stoppage time, while Deyna Castellanos hit the post early in the second half.

Brighton were much improved after the restart, though, and were rewarded for their efforts by Lee Geum-min's scrambled consolation in the final minute.

Victory took City back to within three points of Manchester United and Arsenal in second and third place, while Brighton drop to second bottom.

Kelly shows star quality to torment Brighton

It is highly likely Lionesses forward Kelly has already lived the moment for which she will most be remembered.

Scoring to win England the Euros in extra-time at Wembley really was the stuff of dreams.

But at 24, Kelly has time to create many more memorable moments and, on this showing, you expect they won't be too far away.

Super sub in that famous triumph against Germany, everything she did against Brighton suggests Kelly can shine further on the international stage.

You had to feel for Brighton left-back Poppy Pattinson with the way Kelly seemed to toy with her throughout the opening half, cutting inside one minute before bursting past her on the outside the next.

One particular jinking run early in the game had Pattinson in such a tangle it was impressive she even managed to stay on her feet.

With the game won, Kelly was withdrawn on the hour mark, but still created seven chances in the game - four more than anyone else.

She might not have been able to cap her performance with a goal but she was the creator supreme, both for herself and others.