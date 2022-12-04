Close menu
The FA Women's Super League
Liverpool WomenLiverpool Women14:00West Ham WomenWest Ham United Women
Venue: Prenton Park

Liverpool Women v West Ham United Women

Sunday 4th December 2022

  • Reading WomenReading Women1Tottenham WomenTottenham Hotspur Women0
  • Man City WomenManchester City Women14:00Brighton WomenBrighton & Hove Albion Women

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Chelsea Women98012862224
2Man Utd Women87012351821
3Arsenal Women87012141721
4Man City Women7502178915
5West Ham Women84041316-312
6Aston Villa Women84041215-312
7Tottenham Women73041112-19
8Everton Women8305710-39
9Reading Women92161020-107
10Brighton Women72141026-167
11Liverpool Women8125916-75
12Leicester City Women9009225-230
