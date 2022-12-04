Close menu
FIFA World Cup - Round of 16
EnglandEngland3SenegalSenegal0

England 3-0 Senegal: England set up quarter-final with France

By Phil McNultyChief football writer at Al Bayt, Doha

England will meet France in the World Cup quarter-finals on Saturday after an impressive demolition of Senegal at Al Bayt Stadium.

Gareth Southgate's side survived a nervy opening in which goalkeeper Jordan Pickford made an outstanding save from Boulaye Dia to run out convincing winners with a powerful display of attacking strength.

Jude Bellingham was England's star man, setting up the first goal for Jordan Henderson with a perfect cross after 38 minutes then having a hand in the second on the stroke of half-time, combining with Phil Foden as captain Harry Kane powered home his first of the tournament.

It left Kane just one behind Wayne Rooney's all-time record of 53 England goals and he now has the perfect stage here in Qatar to write a fresh page in the history books.

Foden was the creator once more as England wrapped the game up in the 57th minute, crossing for Bukayo Saka to show great awareness and touch to flick a delicate finish past Senegal goalkeeper Edouard Mendy.

It capped the perfect night for manager Southgate, who opted to restore Saka and keep faith with Foden, leaving out Marcus Rashford despite his two goals in the win over Wales. Raheem Sterling was not considered as he dealt with a family matter.

England's World Cup taking shape

England took a while to move through the gears against Senegal but when they clicked they showed a level of creation that gives them real edge and makes them genuine contenders for this World Cup.

The early worries came when Senegal attempted to expose Harry Maguire's lack of pace, which they did twice and will be noted by France and Kylian Mbappe, but once Bellingham exerted his authority over the midfield England were able to take control and cruise to victory.

Borussia Dortmund's 19-year-old has already had an outstanding World Cup but he now has power and production on the biggest stage to add to his reputation.

Bellingham is the identikit modern midfield player and the manner in which he combined with Foden for England's second goal, completed by a rousing finish from Kane, was a glimpse into a golden future.

Foden has also grown into this World Cup, having scored against Wales and creating two goals here. England's midfield and attack is taking shape with perfect timing for what will be the sternest of tests against France and the peerless Mbappe.

Henderson and Declan Rice allow Bellingham to flourish while Saka once again showed his maturity and threat from the wide positions along with Foden.

Kane is the mobile spearhead up front and it is a good sign for England that he is now on the goal trail and chasing Rooney's record. He occasionally needs to play his way into major tournaments, as at Euro 2020, and Southgate will have been delighted to see how emphatically he finished the chance he got for the second goal.

Pickford's vital contribution

Pickford has had little to do in this World Cup but when called into action he made a vital intervention against Senegal that paved the way for England to get their act together and win with ease.

England were struggling in defence in the opening phase, with Dia missing one big chance before he was presented with another that needed Pickford to make a strong one-handed stop from his angled shot.

Senegal were soon behind and England had the momentum which they never threatened to relinquish, Southgate's side closing out the win with plenty to spare following an uneventful second half.

Pickford's place in the England side has occasionally been questioned from outside but never by Southgate, who has total faith in a player who has never let him down.

Player of the match

BellinghamJude Bellingham

with an average of 8.53

England

  1. Squad number22Player nameBellingham
    Average rating

    8.53

  2. Squad number8Player nameHenderson
    Average rating

    7.74

  3. Squad number20Player nameFoden
    Average rating

    7.29

  4. Squad number1Player namePickford
    Average rating

    7.27

  5. Squad number9Player nameKane
    Average rating

    7.25

  6. Squad number17Player nameSaka
    Average rating

    7.25

  7. Squad number4Player nameRice
    Average rating

    6.83

  8. Squad number3Player nameShaw
    Average rating

    6.33

  9. Squad number5Player nameStones
    Average rating

    6.31

  10. Squad number7Player nameGrealish
    Average rating

    6.23

  11. Squad number11Player nameRashford
    Average rating

    6.22

  12. Squad number2Player nameWalker
    Average rating

    6.22

  13. Squad number6Player nameMaguire
    Average rating

    5.97

  14. Squad number14Player namePhillips
    Average rating

    5.69

  15. Squad number15Player nameDier
    Average rating

    5.47

  16. Squad number19Player nameMount
    Average rating

    5.39

Senegal

  1. Squad number18Player nameSarr
    Average rating

    5.28

  2. Squad number9Player nameDia
    Average rating

    4.84

  3. Squad number13Player nameNdiaye
    Average rating

    4.81

  4. Squad number3Player nameKoulibaly
    Average rating

    4.80

  5. Squad number6Player nameMendy
    Average rating

    4.77

  6. Squad number15Player nameDiatta
    Average rating

    4.69

  7. Squad number17Player nameSarr
    Average rating

    4.68

  8. Squad number14Player nameJakobs
    Average rating

    4.66

  9. Squad number22Player nameDiallo
    Average rating

    4.61

  10. Squad number11Player nameCiss
    Average rating

    4.59

  11. Squad number21Player nameSabaly
    Average rating

    4.57

  12. Squad number26Player nameGueye
    Average rating

    4.51

  13. Squad number16Player nameMendy
    Average rating

    4.44

  14. Squad number12Player nameBallo-Touré
    Average rating

    4.40

  15. Squad number20Player nameDieng
    Average rating

    4.38

  16. Squad number19Player nameDiédhiou
    Average rating

    4.34

Line-ups

England

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1Pickford
  • 2Walker
  • 5StonesSubstituted forDierat 77'minutes
  • 6Maguire
  • 3Shaw
  • 8HendersonSubstituted forPhillipsat 82'minutes
  • 4Rice
  • 22BellinghamSubstituted forMountat 76'minutes
  • 17SakaSubstituted forRashfordat 65'minutes
  • 9Kane
  • 20FodenSubstituted forGrealishat 65'minutes

Substitutes

  • 7Grealish
  • 11Rashford
  • 12Trippier
  • 13Pope
  • 14Phillips
  • 15Dier
  • 16Coady
  • 18Alexander-Arnold
  • 19Mount
  • 23Ramsdale
  • 24Wilson
  • 25Maddison
  • 26Gallagher

Senegal

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 16Mendy
  • 21Sabaly
  • 3KoulibalyBooked at 76mins
  • 22Diallo
  • 14JakobsSubstituted forBallo-Touréat 84'minutes
  • 11CissSubstituted forGueyeat 45'minutes
  • 6Mendy
  • 15DiattaSubstituted forSarrat 45'minutes
  • 13NdiayeSubstituted forDiengat 45'minutes
  • 18Sarr
  • 9DiaSubstituted forDiédhiouat 72'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Dieng
  • 2Mendy
  • 4Cissé
  • 7Jackson
  • 10N'Diaye
  • 12Ballo-Touré
  • 17Sarr
  • 19Diédhiou
  • 20Dieng
  • 23Gomis
  • 24Name
  • 25Loum
  • 26Gueye
Referee:
Iván Arcides Barton Cisneros
Attendance:
65,985

Match Stats

Home TeamEnglandAway TeamSenegal
Possession
Home61%
Away39%
Shots
Home8
Away10
Shots on Target
Home4
Away1
Corners
Home3
Away3
Fouls
Home16
Away12

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, England 3, Senegal 0.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, England 3, Senegal 0.

  3. Post update

    Corner, Senegal. Conceded by Kyle Walker.

  4. Post update

    Corner, Senegal. Conceded by Luke Shaw.

  5. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Bamba Dieng (Senegal) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

  6. Post update

    Foul by Declan Rice (England).

  7. Post update

    Bamba Dieng (Senegal) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  8. Post update

    Attempt missed. Marcus Rashford (England) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Luke Shaw with a cross.

  9. Post update

    Attempt missed. Pape Sarr (Senegal) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Famara Diédhiou.

  10. Post update

    Foul by Mason Mount (England).

  11. Post update

    Youssouf Sabaly (Senegal) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  12. Post update

    Corner, Senegal. Conceded by Harry Maguire.

  13. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Pape Gueye (Senegal) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Youssouf Sabaly.

  14. Post update

    Foul by Mason Mount (England).

  15. Post update

    Pape Gueye (Senegal) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  16. Substitution

    Substitution, Senegal. Fodé Ballo-Touré replaces Ismail Jakobs.

  17. Post update

    Attempt missed. Ismaïla Sarr (Senegal) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Ismail Jakobs with a cross.

  18. Post update

    Foul by Kyle Walker (England).

  19. Post update

    Ismaïla Sarr (Senegal) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  20. Substitution

    Substitution, England. Kalvin Phillips replaces Jordan Henderson.

Comments

Join the conversation

1399 comments

  • Comment posted by conradk, today at 20:55

    Absolutely outstanding performance from Bellingham, it's hard to believe he's only 19. What a career he's got ahead of him.

    Also, great to see Henderson start and even better to get the opening goal, he is such a solid presence and deserves to start the next game based on today.

    Full praise to the Senegalese fans as well, backed their team to the end, unlike the fans of a certain host nation…

    • Reply posted by Commentier, today at 21:00

      Commentier replied:
      Proper player Bellingham. Worth every penny when he leaves Dortmund.

  • Comment posted by Fan Of Whoever Plays Man Utd, today at 20:55

    Before anyone starts flapping, England do have the ability to not only give France a real game, but actually beat them. France has weaknesses just like all the other teams here, England just needs to find and exploit them.

    • Reply posted by The Spin Doctor, today at 21:00

      The Spin Doctor replied:
      No Sterling = Fantastic England result.

  • Comment posted by Itsonlymyopinion, today at 20:55

    Infantino - what an ego. Allows his image to be put on the TV screen, but not on the big screens in the stadium for fear of ridicule. Says so much about the man and FIFA.

    • Reply posted by United States of Whatever, today at 21:00

      United States of Whatever replied:
      And every game without fail.... smug little...

  • Comment posted by RMP, today at 20:56

    Bellingham was world class again!!

    • Reply posted by U17881151, today at 21:01

      U17881151 replied:
      Excellent performance. Have his all.

  • Comment posted by KevH, today at 20:58

    Everyone slating who England have played. France have beaten Australia, Denmark and Poland. Lost to Tunisia.

    • Reply posted by Henry Hannon, today at 21:01

      Henry Hannon replied:
      France were robbed against Tunisia

  • Comment posted by PineappleOnPizza, today at 20:55

    Absolute class from Bellingham. Really hope he stays fit for as long as possible during this tournament

    • Reply posted by Mr and Mrs Banks, today at 21:05

      Mr and Mrs Banks replied:
      Who downvotes this? He’s a 19 year old boy from Birmingham who at the age of 16, went to a foreign country to master his craft. He’s a top top player, long may he continue.

  • Comment posted by Just to watch , today at 20:57

    Believe it or not southgate is so negative that england have only scored 12 goals in the first 4 games

    • Reply posted by Henry Hannon, today at 21:03

      Henry Hannon replied:
      Against world beaters like Wales and Iran

  • Comment posted by Fan Of Whoever Plays Man Utd, today at 20:54

    With each passing match (no pun intended) Bellingham just grows and grows in his role and the price to buy him just goes up and up.

    • Reply posted by AJ, today at 20:59

      AJ replied:
      Jude Bellingham - Man of the Match.

      He played a big part in the goals.

      Outstanding Performance...

  • Comment posted by lawman, today at 20:54

    A really good team performance by England.
    Well played.
    France will be a much sterner game but we can beat France.
    Well played England 👏

    • Reply posted by Specialist_in_tailoring, today at 20:57

      Specialist_in_tailoring replied:
      I think who wins that match has a great chance of lifting the cup

  • Comment posted by The Prime Minister, today at 20:57

    It's always nice to shut up El Hadji Diouf!

    • Reply posted by What the Dewson is going on, today at 21:02

      What the Dewson is going on replied:
      That wasn't him but, whoever it was, was his spitting image.

  • Comment posted by Sorry For Your Loss, today at 20:56

    England wouldn’t get out of their group, they said!
    Henderson should not be going to Qatar, they said!
    England will not be able to beat France, they will now say!

    • Reply posted by Fanshawe Smythe, today at 20:59

      Fanshawe Smythe replied:
      You could add about 30 more of those examples from World Cup 2018 and Euro 2020.

      They are a good money making tool, England 'fans'. If they post something online, then back the opposite and you will end up in credit.

  • Comment posted by PogChamp, today at 21:00

    The four best teams left are France, Brazil, England, Argentina, in that order, so it's a shame England are meeting France in the quarters rather than the semis.

    I've been really impressed with England. They are a really likable team without ego and they can absolutely win it.

    • Reply posted by Decelon, today at 21:04

      Decelon replied:
      Finally, a reasonable comment by someone with a measured analysis of the tournament.

  • Comment posted by Ceciliars, today at 20:56

    Bellingham... Brilliant!

    • Reply posted by Lets Agree To Disagree, today at 21:07

      Lets Agree To Disagree replied:
      On track to become the next great England and PL midfielder.

  • Comment posted by Fanshawe Smythe, today at 20:57

    First time in over 40 years that England are consistently winning knockout games in major tournaments.

    • Reply posted by korvintage64, today at 20:58

      korvintage64 replied:
      &?

  • Comment posted by House of Black , today at 20:55

    ENGGGGGURRRRLAAAAAAAND

    Kane playing deep was a master stroke

    • Reply posted by The Spin Doctor, today at 21:01

      The Spin Doctor replied:
      And to think there were people, born and bred people in England, who were 1000% certain England would not get out of their group let alone now be 3 games away from winning it all.

  • Comment posted by Lewis, today at 21:01

    I find it impressive that the Senegal fans were STILL dancing despite being 3-0 down.

    • Reply posted by Ronnie , today at 21:12

      Ronnie replied:
      I’d be impressed if it were a dancing tournament, but it’s not, it’s a football tournament.

  • Comment posted by Occams Razor, today at 20:55

    Just give mbappe a clump early doors.

    • Reply posted by Winners And Sinners, today at 21:11

      Winners And Sinners replied:
      Stop Mbappe, stop France.